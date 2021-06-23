Waverly-Shell Rock split a pair of Northeast Iowa Conference games earlier this week.
The Go-Hawks defeated Waukon, 4-1, on Monday. The win handed the Go-Hawks the regular-season series sweep over the Indians.
W-SR took a 2-1 lead into the seventh before adding two more insurance runs.
W-SR lost to rival Crestwood, 2-1, in eight innings Tuesday night.
Stats from both games were not made available by press time.
W-SR (9-13 overall, 4-8 NEIC) hosted New Hampton on Wednesday.
Wildcats beat North Tama, fall to Columbus
Janesville knocked off North Tama, 14-4, on Monday and fell to No. 5-ranked Class 2A Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Tuesday.
Janesville (7-11 overall, 1-5 Iowa Star Conference North) traveled to Collins-Maxwell on Wednesday.
Behrends leads Indians past Colo-NESCO
Cheyenne Behrends’ big night at the plate led Clarksville to an 8-1 win over Colo-NESCO on Monday.
The Clarksville senior went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Sophomore catcher Jenna Myers picked up two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Freshman right fielder Mollie Bloker also drove in two runs.
Junior Sierra Vance picked up her 11th win of the season after pitching a complete game, allowing the one run off two hits and striking out 12.
The No. 12-ranked Class 1A Indians (13-4 overall, 9-1 Iowa Star Conference North) traveled to Baxter on Wednesday.
Huskies fall to Central Springs
Nashua-Plainfield fell to Central Springs, 14-0, on Monday.
The No. 6-ranked Class 2A Panthers led 2-0 after two innings before scoring six in the third and six more in the fourth.
Nashua-Plainfield (6-14 overall, 3-9 Top of Iowa Conference East) were held to just one hit on the night, a double from junior left fielder Makenzie Foelske.
Senior Toyia Griffin and junior Brynn Wright pitched for the Huskies.
Nashua-Plainfield traveled to Saint Ansgar on Wednesday.