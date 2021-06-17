Waverly-Shell Rock softball coach Heather Zajicek earned her surpassed 200 career wins during Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep over visiting Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli.
In her fifth season leading the program, Zajicek has 63 wins at W-SR.
The Go-Hawks (7-11) won the first game, 6-0, and took the second game, 10-6.
Senior catcher Lindsey Miller went 2 for 3 in the opening game with a home run, a triple and drove in a pair of runs. Senior center fielder Grace Mraz also collected two hits and scored twice. Freshman third baseman Maya Willey went 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored.
W-SR senior pitcher Marley Hagarty struck out 16 batters.
Incoming freshman Lilly Stough went 2 for 4 with a double and scored two runs in the second game for the Go-Hawks. Freshman Emma Thompson picked up two hits and scored a pair of runs, while senior Kelsey Wheeler was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs.
W-SR hosts Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah in a doubleheader today beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Wildcats fall to Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Janesville suffered a 6-0 loss to visiting Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Tuesday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL grabbed a 1-0 lead after the first inning, then tacked on three runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Janesville (4-8) juniors Pyper McCarville and Kamryn Umthum, and seniors Chloe Kiene and Isabella Reints finished with one hit apiece.
Sophomore Kali Pietz got the start in the circle for the Wildcats and went all seven innings. She allowed six earned runs off 10 hits, walked nine and struck out three.
Janesville traveled to Baxter on Wednesday.
Indians come up short against Collins-Maxwell
Clarksville lost 5-1 to undefeated Collins-Maxwell on Monday.
No. 4-ranked Class 1A Collins-Maxwell led 2-0 after the first inning and added a run in the third and two more in the fifth.
The No. 12-ranked Class 1A Indians (10-4) were held to just three hits. Junior Sierra Vance, and sophomores Jenna Meyers and Rachel Borchardt combined for the three hits, with Vance and Meyers hitting one double each.
Vance got the start for the Indians and struck out 11 in seven innings of work.
Clarksville traveled to GMG on Wednesday.