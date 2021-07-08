East Buchanan struck early and continued to pad its lead en route to an 8-1 win over Janesville during a Class 1A, Region 7 first-round game Tuesday night in Janesville.
The Wildcats finished the season 8-19.
East Buchanan led 2-1 after one inning and 6-1 after three.
Janesville was held to just five hits on the night. Senior first baseman Chloe Kiene had a team-high two hits, including a double. Junior shortstop Pyper McCarville, senior second baseman Naomi Hovenga and incoming freshman catcher Dani Hughes had one hit apiece for the Wildcats. Hovenga also stole a base.
Sophomore Kali Pietz started in the circle for the Wildcats. The second-year varsity player pitched all seven innings, allowed eight runs (seven earned) off seven hits, walked eight and struck out five.
TURKEY VALLEY 9
NASHUA-PLAIN. 4
Nashua-Plainfield couldn’t overcome a first-inning deficit during a 9-4 loss to Turkey Valley in a Class 1A, Region 6 first-round game Tuesday in Plainfield.
The Huskies finished the season 7-19.
Turkey Valley jumped ahead 5-0 after its first turn at bat. Nashua-Plainfield cut the deficit to 5-2 as the game entered the sixth inning.
Nashua-Plainfield was held to six hits on the night. Senior catcher Toyia Griffin and junior designated hitter Brynn Wright had two hits each. Griffin had the lone extra-base hit for the Huskies – a double – and drove in one run. Wright and junior first baseman Breanna Hackman also drove in one run each.
Junior Rylee Weiss pitched a complete game for Nashua-Plainfield. She surrendered nine runs (four earned) off seven hits, walked five and struck out nine.
WAPSIE VALLEY 13
DUNKERTON 1
Wapsie Valley cruised to a 13-1 win over Dunkerton during a Class 1A, Region 7 first-round game Tuesday in Fairbank.
The Warriors (10-21) faced No. 11-ranked Clarksville in a Region 7 quarterfinal Wednesday.
Wapsie Valley grabbed a 3-0 lead after the first inning and carried a 10-0 advantage after two.
Warriors incoming freshman and right fielder Peyton Curley picked up two hits and drove in two, while junior pitcher Ellie Neil also drove in two runners. Senior first baseman Courtney Schmitz had a team-best three RBIs.
Neil pitched all four innings for the Warriors and surrendered one unearned run off two hits, struck out three and walked none.