Janesville picked up its first win of the season Saturday, a 9-7 victory over Vinton-Shellsburg at the Jesup Classic tournament.
The Wildcats (1-2) trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but they rallied for six runs in the second, added another in the third and two more in the fourth.
Incoming freshman outfielder Liz Hovenga was 2 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Senior Kloe Kiene was 1 for 2 and drove in a pair of runs, while junior Kamryn was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Junior Pyper McCarville started in the circle for the Wildcats. McCarville worked two innings, allowed four runs, walked eight and struck out four. Incoming freshman Carlie Rupe and sophomore Kali Pietz came on in relief. Pietz picked up the win after working 1 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three.
Janesville traveled to Iowa Star Conference rival Clarksville (3-2) on Wednesday.
Cyclones fall in extras to Columbus
Waterloo Columbus Catholic came away with a 2-0, eight-inning victory over Denver on Tuesday at the Denver Athletic Complex.
Columbus (3-1) scored both of its runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Stats from this game were not available by press time.
Denver (4-3) traveled to Columbus on Wednesday.