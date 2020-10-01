WAVERLY – Denver beat Wapsie Valley 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 29-27 on Monday.
The No. 8-ranked Cyclones (21-4) were led by junior Allison Bonnette, who posted 17 kills. Bonnette added two blocks and had two ace serves. Sophomore Kayla Knowles finished with 13 kills, while freshman Jessica Gergen tallied 10 kills. Gergen also led Denver with five blocks. Junior Kate Clinton recorded a team-best 23 digs. Senior Tiffani Wright also had two aces.
Wapsie Valley (12-4), who is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, was led by sophomore Sydney Matthias, who tallied a match-high 55 assists. Junior Lydia Imbrogno registered 17 kills, while sophomore Hannah knight had 16. Sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten totaled four blocks, while classmate Brylee Bellis led the Warriors with 32 digs.
Union 3
Wapsie Valley 0
WAVERLY – No. 5-ranked Class 3A Union La Porte City swept No. 1-ranked Class 1A Wapsie Valley 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Sophomore Sydney Matthias led Wapsie Valley (12-5) with 20 assists, while junior Lydia Imbrogno posted eight kills. Sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten finished with a team-best three blocks, while Imbrogno and sophomore Brylee Bellis each scooped 11 digs. Rosengarten also had two ace serves.
Wapsie Valley travels to the Charles City tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Sumner-Fred 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 0
WAVERLY – No. 9-ranked Class 2A Sumner-Fredericksburg swept Aplington-Parkersburg 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Freshman Isabelle Elliott paced the Cougars (15-6) with 17 kills and three blocks. Junior Morgan Brandt had 19 assists, while sophomore Payten Seehase had 18 assists. Sophomore Alivia Lange led Sumner-Fredericksburg with 15 digs.
Sumner-Fredericksburg hosts Union La Porte City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tripoli 3
Clarksville 0
WAVERLY – Tripoli swept Clarksville 25-14, 25-22, 26-24 on Tuesday.
Stats for Tripoli (10-6) were not available.
Clarksville (4-8) senior Makenzie Bloker led her team with nine assists, while junior Sierra Vance scored a team-best five kills. Vance and sophomore Jenna Myers each finished with three blocks. Bloker also had five ace serves.
Tripoli travels to the Charles City tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, while Clarksville hosts Waterloo Christian at 7:15 p.m. Monday.