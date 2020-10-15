WAVERLY – Denver did something it had never done in the QuikStats/VarsityBound era – defeat North Iowa Cedar League rival Union La Port City.
The No. 7-ranked Class 2A Cyclones knocked off the No. 5-ranked Class 3A Knights 25-21, 21-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-7 on Tuesday night. It was the first win for the Cyclones over the Knights since at least 2008. The Cyclones’ win also snapped a 15-match losing streak in the all-time series against the Knights.
Stats from this match were not made available.
Sumner-Fred. 4
Jesup 1
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Jesup 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Freshman Isabelle Elliott led the No. 8-ranked Class 2A Cougars with 16 kills and added two ace serves. Junior Morgan Brandt posted 10 kills and added 20 assists, while sophomore Payton Seehase registered 15 assists. Brandt and junior Katie Reno had four blocks apiece in the win, while sophomore Alivia Lange scooped a team-high 20 digs. Elliott added 16 digs. Brandt also led the Cougars with three aces.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (23-7) hosts No. 2-ranked Class 1A Wapsie Valley (17-6) at 7:30 p.m. today.
Warriors sweep triangular Wapsie Valley swept a triangular against Don Bosco and Tripoli on Monday at Wartburg College.
The No. 2-ranked Class 1A Warriors beat the Dons 25-19, 21-25, 15-8 and the Panthers 23-25, 25-22, 15-11.
Sophomore Sydney Matthias led Wapsie Valley (17-6) with 27 assists against Don Bosco. Junior Lydia Imbrogno slammed a team-high 13 kills, while sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten connected on seven kills. Junior Becca Platte had a team-best two blocks, while Imbrogno scooped a team-high 17 digs. Sophomore Hannah Knight added 12 digs, while Matthias recorded 10. Knight and sophomore Emma Jones each finished with two ace serves.
Matthias recorded 35 assists against Tripoli, while Imbrogno and Rosengarten totaled 10 kills apiece. Imbrogno had two blocks and one ace, while Jones scooped a team-best 23 digs. Knight added 14 digs.
Wapsie Valley travels to No. 8-ranked Class 2A Sumner-Fredericksburg at 7:30 p.m. today to close out the regular season.
Tripoli splits pair of matches WAVERLY – Tripoli split a pair of matches at a triangular Monday at Wartburg College.
Tripoli beat Don Bosco 25-20, 25-19 and lost to No. 2-ranked Class 1A Wapsie Valley 23-25, 25-22, 15-11.
Sophomore Mallory Mueller led the Panthers (15-11) with 10 kills against the Dons, while freshman Natalie Lobeck registered 21 assists. Senior McKenna Schaufenbuel had three blocks, while sophomore Maddux Miller scooped seven digs. Lobeck, and juniors Lauren Funk and Marina Biermann each had one ace serve.
Mueller led the Panthers with 14 kills and added 10 digs against the Warriors. Lobeck tallied 28 assists, while Schaufenbuel had three blocks. Miller finished with a team-best 13 digs.