WAVERLY – Denver won four of five matches at the Waverly-Shell Rock Invite on Saturday.
The No. 8-ranked Class 2A Cyclones beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-12, 21-14, No. 2-ranked Class 3A Mount Vernon 21-18, 21-12, AGWSR 21-11, 21-13 and No. 6-ranked Class 4A W-SR 21-18, 21-23, 15-13. The Cyclones lost to No. 5-ranked Class 3A Union 25-17, 21-25, 16-18 in the semifinals.
Sophomore Kayla Knowles led Denver (26-5) with 11 kills against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, while junior Reese Johnson had 17 assists and a team-best three ace serves. Freshman Jessica Gergen posted two blocks.
Junior Kate Clinton scooped a team-high seven digs against Mount Vernon, while Knowles powered 10 kills. Johnson tallied 20 assists, while Gergen added two blocks. Junior Allison Bonnette had two aces.
Gergen led the way with eight kills against AGWSR, while Johnson recorded 19 assists and five blocks. Junior Avery Forde finished with two ace serves.
Knowles turned in 12 kills against W-SR, while Johnson posted 25 assists. Clinton had two aces. Denver ended with five aces as a team in the win.
Forde registered nine kills and four blocks against Union, while Johnson had 29 helpers. Johnson also tallied two blocks and scooped 12 digs to go along with two aces.
Denver travels to Hudson (19-6) at 7 p.m. today.
Warriors win 3 at Charles City tourneyWAVERLY – Wapsie Valley won all three of its matches at the Charles City tournament Saturday.
The No. 2-ranked Class 1A Warriors beat New Hampton 25-10, 25-21, Oelwein 25-13, 25-6 and South Winneshiek 25-8, 25-13.
Sophomore Sydney Matthias led Wapsie Valley (15-4) with 22 assists, while junior Lydia Imbrogno posted nine kills against New Hampton. Sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten finished with seven kills. Sophomore Emma Jones scooped a team-high 14 digs, while Imbrogno finished with 13. The Warriors had five ace serves as a team.
Matthias finished with 17 assists against Oelwein. Imbrogno and Rosengarten each tallied seven kills. Wapsie Valley finished with 13 aces as a team.
Wapsie Valley hosts No. 3-ranked Class 2A Dike-New Hartford (19-3) at 7:30 p.m. today.
WAVERLY – No. 6-ranked Class 4A Waverly-Shell Rock swept Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City 27-25, 25-15, 25-16 on Thursday in Charles City.
Junior Avery Beckett led W-SR with 24 kills, while classmate Sophie Sedgwick had 35 assists. Junior Ashli Harn had two ace serves, while classmate Annika Behrends scooped a team-high 20 digs.
Janesville 3
Don Bosco 0
WAVERLY – No. 1-ranked Class 1A Janesville swept Don Bosco 25-18, 25-7, 25-18 on Thursday in Janesville.
Senior Gabby Gergen paced the Wildcats (20-2) with 30 assists, while senior Chloe Kiene posted a team-best nine kills. Gergen registered a team-high four blocks, while senior Marra Fitzgerald finished three. Kiene and junior Pyper McCarville finished with two blocks apiece. McCarville led Janesville with 14 digs, while Gergen had three ace serves.
Janesville travels to Clarksville at 6 p.m. today.
Denver 3 Jesup 1WAVERLY – Denver rallied to beat Jesup 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 on Thursday in Jesup.
Sophomore Kayla Knowles led the No. 8-ranked Class 2A Cyclones (22-4) with 12 kills, while junior Reese Johnson posted 30 assists. Freshman Jessica Gergen recorded two blocks, while senior Jordyn Foelske scooped a team-high 16 digs. Junior Avery Forde led Denver with four ace serves.