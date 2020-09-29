WAVERLY – Denver went 5-0 to win its home tournament Saturday at the Cyclone Center in Denver.
The No. 8-ranked Class 2A Cyclones knocked off Maquoketa Valley 21-8, 21-15, Tripoli 21-13, 21-7, Beckman Catholic 21-15, 18-21, 15-13 and No. 9-ranked Class 2A Sumner-Fredericksburg 15-21, 21-18, 15-13.
Denver (20-4) junior Reese Johnson posted 15 assists and had two ace serves against Maquoketa Valley. Sophomore Kayla Knowles and freshman Jessica Gergen each finished with six kills. Junior Allison Bonnette led the Cyclones with three aces.
Gergen scored a team-high five kills against Tripoli, while Johnson recorded 13 assists. Junior Avery Forde had a team-best 1.5 blocks, while classmate Kate Clinton served a team-high three aces.
Knowles slammed a team-best eight kills and added two blocks against Beckman Catholic, while Johnson had 21 helpers. Gergen led Denver with three blocks in the match, while Forde finished with two. Johnson also scooped nine digs. Clinton turned in two aces.
Johnson totaled a team-high four blocks against Sumner-Fredericksburg and added 16 assists, along with 14 digs. Knowles posted six kills. Gergen and Forde finished with three blocks apiece. Sophomore Anna Curtis had one ace.
Wapsie Valley wins 3 at Decorah tourney WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley won all three of its matches at the Decorah tournament Saturday.
The No. 1-ranked Class 1A Warriors beat South Winneshiek 21-8, 21-4, No. 11-ranked Class 2A Jesup 21-17, 13-21, 15-7 and Postville 21-2, 21-3.
Sophomore Sydney Matthias finished with 18 assists against South Winneshiek, while classmate Kalvyn Rosengarten and junior Lydia Imbrogno had six kills each. Sophomore Brylee Bellis recorded eight digs and served a team-high three aces.
Sophomore Hannah Knight paced the Warriors (12-2) with seven kills, while Matthias added 21 helpers. Rosengarten led her club with four blocks and added six kills, while Imbrogno scooped a team-best 12 digs and finished with two aces.
Knight recorded six kills against Postville, while Matthias tallied 14 assists. Rosengarten ended the match with three blocks, while Imbrogno had seven digs. Wapsie Valley combined for 12 aces in the match. Sophomore Emma Jones led the way with four.
Janesville wins 2 at Cedar Falls tourney WAVERLY – Janesville won two of its three matches at the Cedar Falls tournament Saturday.
The No. 2-ranked Class 1A Wildcats beat Grundy Center 25-14, 17-25, 15-9 and Charles City 25-23, 25-15, and lost to No. 4-ranked Class 5A Cedar Falls 22-25, 17-15.
Senior Gabby Gergen led the Wildcats (19-2) with 28 assists against Grundy Center, while senior Marra Fitzgerald finished with a team-high 15 kills. Senior Chloe Kiene and junior Pyper McCarville finished with six kills apiece. Senior Naomi Hovenga led Janesville with 18 digs, while classmate Mackenzie Bengen had two ace serves.
McCarville led Janesville with 12 kills, while Gergen added 22 assists against Cedar Falls. Naomi Hovenga added a team-high 12 digs, while Gergen had one ace. Kiene and junior Kamryn Umthem each had one block.
Fitzgerald posted nine kills against Charles City, while Gergen finished with 21 assists. Sophomore Hope Hovenga scooped 12 digs, while Naomi Hovenga had 10 digs.
Janesville hosts Don Bosco (7-8) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Cougars win 4 at Denver tournamentWAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg won four of its five matches at the Denver tournament Saturday.
The No. 9-ranked Class 2A Cougars beat Maquoketa Valley 21-14, 21-19, Starmont 21-13, 21-8 and Beckman Catholic 21-16, 21-11, and lost to Denver 21-15, 18-21, 13-15.
Sophomore Payten Seehase paced the Cougars (14-6) with 11 assists against Maquoketa Valley, while senior Chantelle Nuss slammed six kills. Sophomore Alivia Lange scooped 10 digs, while junior Katie Reno added two blocks. Reno and junior Morgan Brandt each tallied one ace serve.
Brandt led Sumner-Fredericksburg with 10 kills, and she added 10 assists. She also finished with three aces. Seehase had a team-best 11 assists and also totaled seven kills. Lange led the Cougars with 12 digs, while freshman Isabelle Elliott registered two blocks and 11 digs.
Seehase and Brandt each had seven helpers against Beckman Catholic, while Elliott had a team-high five kills. Elliott and Reno had three blocks each. Senior Abby Meyer led the Cougars with four digs.
Elliott scored a team-best 10 kills against Denver, while Brandt and Seehase each wound up with 10 assists. Lange scooped 12 digs, while Elliott added two blocks and two aces.
Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to Aplington-Parkersburg (11-5) at 7:30 p.m. today.
Wildcats sweep New Hampton triangular WAVERLY – Janesville swept both of its matches at the New Hampton triangular Thursday.
The No. 2-ranked Class 1A Wildcats beat New Hampton 25-23, 25-20 and knocked off No. 1-ranked Class 1A Wapsie Valley 25-16, 23-25, 17-15.
Senior Gabby Gergen led Janesville with 25 assists against New Hampton, while senior Marra Fitzgerald had a team-high nine kills. Seniors Mackenzie Bengen and Chloe Kiene each had one block, while senior Naomi Hovenga had 11 digs.
Junior Pyper McCarville had a team-best 16 kills, while Gergen had 26 helpers against Wapsie Valley. Junior Kamryn Umthum had two blocks, while Naomi Hovenga had 17 digs.
Warriors split pair at New HamptonWAVERLY – Wapsie Valley went 1-1 at the New Hampton triangular Thursday.
The No. 1-ranked Class 1A Warriors beat New Hampton 25-14, 25-23, and lost to No. 2-ranked Class 1A Janesville 16-25, 25-23, 15-17.
Sophomore Sydney Matthias finished with 15 assists, while junior Paige Burgart and sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten each had six kills. Sophomore Brylee Bellis totaled 11 digs and two ace serves.
Rosengarten led the Warriors with 10 kills and three blocks against Janesville. Matthias added 19 assists, while junior Becca Platte finished with six kills. Bellis led Wapsie Valley with 20 digs.
Panthers earn five-set win over Don BoscoWAVERLY – Tripoli earned a 20-25, 25-23, 29-31, 25-21, 15-13 win over Don Bosco on Thursday.
Freshman Natalie Lobeck led Tripoli with 46 assists. Sophomore Mallory Mueller ended with a team-best 21 kills, while senior McKenna Schaufenbuel finished with 18 kills and a team-high three blocks. Sophomore Maddux Miller scooped 23 digs.
Tripoli (8-6) hosts Clarksville (4-6) at 7:15 p.m. today.