WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won two of four matches at the Mount Vernon tournament Saturday.
The No. 8-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks defeated Iowa City West (21-19, 21-19) and Tipton (21-7, 21-7). W-SR lost to Des Moines Christian (19-21, 21-19, 11-15) and No. 1-ranked Class 3A Mount Vernon (17-21, 16-21).
Junior Avery Beckett posted 47 kills on the day, including a team-best 16 against Iowa City West. She also tallied a team-high eight digs.
Junior Sophie Sedgwick turned a team-best 15 assists against Tipton, while classmate Annika Behrends scooped four digs.
Beckett registered three ace serves and was successful on 13 of her 14 tries from beyond the service line against Des Moines Christian. Beckett also recorded 11 kills. Behrends tallied 11 digs, while Sedgwick added 22 helpers. Senior Jenna Willey had six kills.
Behrends and Beckett finished with 10 digs apiece to lead the Go-Hawks (10-3) against Mount Vernon. Junior Ashli Harn had eight digs and two kills. Behrends and Willey also had one ace each.
“It was great competition and good to see what really need to work on to get better,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “We continue to keep the ball alive and have some good passing and digging. We need to improve our blocking and our hitting efficiency.
“It will be good to get home and start our conference matches.”
Janesville wins Vinton-Shellsburg tourney WAVERLY – Janesville won all five matches to win the Vinton-Shellsburg tournament Saturday.
The No. 4-ranked Class 1 Wildcats defeated Nashua-Plainfield (21-17, 21-5), Bell Plaine (21-11, 21-12), No. 6-ranked Class 4A West Delaware (20-22, 25-23, 16-14), Iowa Valley (21-13, 21-9) and Vinton-Shellsburg (21-12, 21-13).
Senior Gabby Gergen paced Janesville (8-1) with 15 assists against Nashua-Plainfield, while junior Pyper McCarville posted six kills. McCarville and seniors Naomi Hovenga and Mackenzie Bengen finished with five digs each. Hovenga was 16 of 16 serving, with three aces.
Gergen had 32 assists against West Delaware, while McCarville tallied 10 kills. Senior Chloe Kiene had nine kills, while classmate Marra Fitzgerald ended with eight.
Gergen recorded 12 assists, while junior Kamryn Umthum had nine against Iowa Valley. McCarville and Bengen each had six kills. Hovenga posted a team-high eight digs.
Janesville travels to North Tama at 7 p.m. today.
Denver wins New Hampton tourneyWAVERLY – Denver went 3-0 to win the New Hampton tournament Saturday.
The Cyclones defeated New Hampton (21-14, 21-15), Don Bosco (21-13, 21-13) and Sumner-Fredericksburg (16-21, 21-14, 15-5).
No. 10-ranked Class 2A Denver has won its first nine matches to open the season for the first time since starting 9-0 in 2014.
Sophomore Kayla Knowles posted 28 kills on the day, including a team-high nine against New Hampton. Junior Reese Johnson tallied 19 assists. Johnson and fellow junior Allison Bonnette each finished with six digs. Bonnette also had two ace serves for the Cyclones (9-0).
Johnson recorded 19 assists against Don Bosco, while Knowles had nine kills. Senior Jordyn Foelske finished with six digs, while junior Kate Clinton was 10 of 10 serving with a pair of aces.
Sophomore Anna Curtis was 13 of 13 serving with a team-best three aces against Sumner-Fredericksburg. Johnson, freshman Jessica Gergen and junior Avery Forde each finished with two blocks. Clinton paced Denver with 14 digs.
Cougars go 2-1 at New Hampton tourneyWAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg went 2-1 at the New Hampton tournament Saturday.
The No. 12-ranked Class 2A Cougars beat Don Bosco (21-13, 21-8) and New Hampton (18-21, 24-22, 15-8), and lost to Denver (21-16, 14-21, 5-15).
Junior Morgan Brandt led the Cougars with 11 assists against Don Bosco, while freshman Isabelle Elliott slammed six kills. Elliott also had three ace serves. Senior Clarice Lynch had a team-best three blocks.
Brant posted 10 kills and was 13 of 13 serving with four aces against New Hampton. Lynch had a team-high five blocks, while Brandt, Elliott and senior Chantelle Nuss had two blocks each.
Sophomore Payten Seehase had 12 assists against Denver, while Elliott finished with 13 digs. Brandt ended with three aces.
Panthers win 2 of 3 at New Hampton tourney
WAVERLY – Tripoli won two of three matches at the New Hampton tournament Saturday.
The Panthers beat Saint Ansgar (15-21, 21-11, 16-14) and South Winneshiek (21-8, 21-13), and lost to North Butler (13-21, 15-21).
Freshman Natalie Lobeck led Tripoli with eight assists against North Butler, while senior McKenna Schaufenbuel posted four kills. Sophomore Maddux Miller had six digs, while senior Riley Bock had two ace serves.
Lobeck posted a team-best 21 assists against Saint Ansgar. The Panthers finished with seven aces as a team. Miller, Schaufenbuel and senior Peyton Franzen each had two.
Sophomore Mallory Mueller led Tripoli with four kills against South Winneshiek, while Miller had six digs and Schaufenbuel had two aces.