WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won the Bondurant-Farrar tournament Saturday in Bondurant.
No. 14-ranked (Class 4A) W-SR earned wins over Williamsburg (21-9, 18-21, 15-13), Boone (21-8, 21-15), Pella (21-12, 21-19), Red Oak (16-21, 21-14, 15-10) and an upset over No. 8-ranked (4A) Gilbert (22-20, 21-15). W-SR lost its only match of the day to Des Moines Roosevelt (15-21, 21-13, 15-17).
“It was a good start of the season,” Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin said. “We played some good volleyball most of the time. I think we learned that we need to stay focused throughout the match and continue to be aggressive at all times.”
Junior Avery Beckett paced the Go-Hawks (6-1) with 17 kills and 10 digs against Williamsburg. Classmate Sophie Sedgwick tallied a team-best 27 assists and had two ace serves.
Becket totaled 10 kills against Boone, while Sedgwick had 14 helpers and was 7 of 8 serving with two aces. Junior Ashli Harn was 13 of 14 from behind the service line with two aces. Classmate Annika Behrends led W-SR with seven digs.
Against No. 12-ranked Pella (4A), Beckett was 8 of 8 serving with two aces and nine kills.
Beckett registered a team-high 17 kills on 33 attempts and just three attack errors (42.4% hitting percentage) against Red Oak. Sedgwick added 25 assists, while Behrends scooped a team-best 13 digs.
In the loss against Roosevelt, Beckett registered a team-high 10 kills and 14 digs.
Beckett ended the day with 16 kills against Gilbert. The Go-Hawks standout had 79 kills for the tournament and hit 33.7%.
“Our back row of Annika, Ashli, Anna (Stromberg), and Avery gave us some good passes so we could run an offense in system,” Woodin added.
“We had some great hitting from our front row of Avery, Ashli, Reagan (Dahlquist), Ellie (Thompson) and Brooke (Willis). Three of them were experiencing their first time as an attacker at the varsity level.
“Sophie, our setter, was able to have choices as she set to multiple hitters.”
W-SR travels to Marshalltown (1-0) for a quad at 5 p.m. Thursday, before competing at the Mount Vernon tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Janesville wins 3 of 4 at Indy tourneyWAVERLY – Janesville won three of four matches at the Independence tournament Saturday.
The No. 5-ranked (Class 1A) Wildcats earned wins over No. 5-ranked (4A) West Delaware (21-18, 17-21, 17-15), Benton Community (21-13, 21-18) and Alburnett (21-12, 21-11). Janesville lost to No. 1-ranked (3A) Mount Vernon (21-18, 12-21, 8-15).
Senior Gabby Gergen led the Wildcats (3-1) with 23 assists, while junior Pyper McCarville slammed 11 kills against West Delaware. Senior Naomi Hovenga paced the Wildcats with 21 digs, while sophomore Hope Hovenga scooped 12 digs and had one ace serve.
Senior Chloe Kiene had five kills against Benton Community, while Gergen posted 18 assists. Naomi Hovenga totaled 11 digs and had three aces on 11 of 12 serving. Senior Marra Fitzgerald had eight digs.
Gergen led the way with 12 assists and two aces against Alburnett, while Fitzgerald and Kiene tied with four kills apiece. Naomi Hovenga had six digs.
Against Mount Vernon, McCarville registered a team-best nine kills, while Fitzgerald finished with four. Naomi Hovenga had a team-high 11 digs, while Gergen had 22 assists and 10 digs.
Janesville travels to the Vinton-Shellsburg tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.
DENVER 3 SOUTH HARDIN 0WAVERLY – Denver earned a 25-10, 25-20, 25-17 at South Hardin on Thursday.
Sophomore Kayla Knowles led the Cyclones with 16 kills, while junior Reese Johnson tallied a team-high 29 assists. Five-foot-11 freshman Jessica Gergen had a team-best seven total blocks. Denver had 14 total blocks as a team.
Denver wins Meskwaki tourneyWAVERLY – No. 11-ranked (Class 2A) Denver won the Meskwaki tournament on Saturday.
The Cyclones (6-0) earned wins over Ankeny Christian (21-7, 21-14), North Tama (21-11, 21-17), Colo-NESCO (21-5, 21-8), Vinton-Shellsburg (21-14, 21-11) and No. 11 (3A) Roland-Story (21-15, 22-20).
Denver is 6-0 to start the season for the first time since 2015.
Junior Allison Bonnette led Denver with eight kills against Ankeny Christian, while Johnson posted 20 assists and had two ace serves. Junior Kate Clinton had seven digs.
Knowles led her club with 12 kills against North Tama, while Johnson had 22 helpers. Senior Jordyn Foelske finished with 12 digs. Johnson and senior Tiffani Wright had two aces apiece. Wright also had nine digs.
Bonnette had eight kills, sophomore Anna Curtis had two blocks and Foelske had four aces against Colo-NESCO.
Knowles and Bonnette combined for 21 kills against Roland-Story, while Gergen turned in 26 assists.
Gergen posted three blocks against Vinton-Shellsburg, while Bonnette had eight kills.
The Cyclones travel to Waterloo Columbus (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
Tripoli splits pair at triangular WAVERLY – Tripoli split a pair of matches during a triangular Thursday vs. Crestwood and Sumner-Fredericksburg in Tripoli.
The Panthers beat the Cadets 25-16, 36-34 and fell to the Cougars 15-25, 17-25.
Senior McKenna Schaufenbuel led the Panthers (1-1) with three total blocks and two ace serves against Crestwood. She also totaled 10 kills. Sophomore Mallory Mueller posted 15 kills, while senior Peyton Franzen tallied eight digs. Freshman Natalie Lobeck recorded a team-best 17 assists.
Sophomore Maddux Miller led Tripoli with nine digs vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg, while junior Marina Biermann posted six assists.
Tripoli travels to Riceville at 7:15 p.m. today.
Cougars win 2 at Tripoli triangularWAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg won both of its matches at the Tripoli triangular Thursday.
The No. 12-ranked (Class 2A) Cougars beat Tripoli (25-15, 25-17) and Crestwood (25-10, 25-17).
Junior Morgan Brandt led the Cougars (2-0) with nine kills and six digs against Tripoli. Sophomore Payten Seehase posted nine assists, while classmate Alivia Lange had two ace serves.
Brandt paced Sumner-Fredericksburg with 12 assists and four ace serves against Crestwood. Senior Chantelle Nuss posted six kills, while freshman Isabelle Elliott scooped eight digs.
Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to No. 3-ranked (2A) Dike-New Hartford (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Huskies drop pair at Jesup triangularWAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield suffered a pair of losses at the Jesup triangular Aug. 25.
The Huskies lost to New Hampton (16-25, 16-25, 17-25) and Jesup (25-20, 8-25, 10-25, 18-25).
Senior Toyia Griffin led the Huskies with five kills against New Hampton, while clsassmate Miah Malven posted 12 assists. Junior Makenzie Foelske had 12 digs.
Sophomore Bailey Fisher, Foelske and Griffin each posted six kills against Jesup. Griffin also tallied a team-best 19 assists, while Malven had 18 helpers. Junior Breanna Hackman had three ace serves.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 3
ROCKFORD 0
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield earned a sweep over Rockford on Thursday.
The Huskies won 25-11, 25-14, 25-12.
Fisher led the Huskies with seven kills, while Malven finished with 14 assists. Foelske had a ream-high five ace serves and nine digs. Junior Abbie Hyde also had four aces. As a team, the Huskies registered 17 aces in the match.
Huskies win 2 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tourney
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield won both of its matches at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tournament Saturday.
The Huskies beat North Iowa (21-6, 21-16) and Rockford (17-21, 21-5, 21-7).
Malven paced Nashua-Plainfield with five assists against North Iowa. Sophomore Kendall Bailey-Pint, Hackman and Foelske each had two kills. Sophomore Paige Ripley finished with a team-high six digs. Foelske tallied a team-best five aces.
Foelske slammed a team-best eight kills against Rockford to go along with three aces. Malven had four aces and 13 assists. Hyde had six digs.
Nashua-Plainfield (3-2) travel to Northwood-Kensett (1-1) at 7 p.m. today.