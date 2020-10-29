WAVERLY – Janesville swept AGWSR to advance to the Class 1A, Region 3 final Monday night.
The No. 1-ranked Wildcats won 25-19, 25-21, 25-10.
Junior Pyper McCarville led Janesville (27-4) with 13 kills, while senior Gabby Gergen assisted on 33 attacks. Senior Marra Fitzgerald added 11 kills in the win.
The Wildcats combined for 13 blocks in the match. Senior Chloe Kiene finished with a team-high six blocks, while junior Kamryn Umthum had four. Senior Mackenzie Bengen scooped a team-best 15 digs. Senior Naomi Hovenga had two ace serves.
Janesville took on No. 13-ranked North Butler in the Region 3 final Wednesday night.
Wapsie Valley 3
Dunkerton 0
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley earned a 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 sweep over Dunkerton in a Class 1A, Region 6 semifinal Monday night.
The No. 2-ranked Warriors were led by junior Lydia Imbrogno’s 15 kills. Sophomore Sydney Matthias posted 36 assists, while classmate Hannah Knight scooped a team-high 16 digs.
Imbrogno and freshman Anna Curley had two blocks apiece. Matthias and sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten had three ace serves each.
Wapsie Valley (19-7) faced Saint Ansgar in the Region 6 final Wednesday night.
Denver 3
Starmont 0
WAVERLY – Denver swept Starmont 25-15, 25-10, 25-18 in a Class 2A, Region 6 semifinal Monday night.
Sophomore Kayla Knowles led the No. 6-ranked Cyclones (32-5) with 14 kills, while junior Allison Bonnette posted 11 kills. Junior Reese Johnson finished with 36 assists.
Denver combined for 14 blocks in the match. Freshman Jessica Gergen led the way with five blocks, while Knowles and Bonnette had three each. Junior Kate Clinton scooped a team-high 15 digs. Sophomore Anna Curtis had four ace serves, while senior Tiffani Wright finished with two aces.
Denver took on Grundy Center in the Region 6 final Wednesday night.
Sumner-Fred. 3
Clayton Ridge 0
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg swept Clayton Ridge 25-8, 25-9, 25-6 in a Class 2A, Region 7 semifinal Monday night.
Freshman Isabelle Elliott posted 11 kills, while sophomore Payten Seehase tallied 11 assists in the match for the No. 7-ranked Cougars.
Junior Katie Reno had a team-best two blocks, while Elliott and sophomore Alivia Lange finished with 12 digs apiece. Elliott led Sumner-Fredericksburg with six ace serves, while Seehase had four aces.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (26-7) took on No. 10-ranked Hudson in the Region 7 final Wednesday night.