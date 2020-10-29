WAVERLY – Four Bremer County volleyball teams advanced to the 2020 state tournament next week at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Janesville and Wapsie Valley advanced in Class 1A, while Denver and Sumner-Fredericksburg advanced in Class 2A.
The state tournament begins Monday.
Janesville 3
North Butler 0
No. 1-ranked Class 1A Janesville swept North Butler 25-14, 25-7, 27-25 in the Region 3 final Wednesday in Clarksville.
Senior Gabby Gergen paced the Wildcats (28-4) with 35 assists, while classmate Marra Fitzgerald posted a team-high 11 kills. Senior Mackenzie Bengen recorded 10 kills, while classmate Chloe Kiene finished with eight kills.
Junior Pyper McCarville led Janesville with 15 digs, while Bengen scooped 12 digs. Sophomore Hope Hovenga added 10 digs, while Kiene registered a team-best four blocks. Hovenga led Janesville with three ace serves.
Wapsie Valley 3
Saint Ansgar 0
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley earned a 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 sweep over Saint Ansgar in the Class 1A, Region 6 final Wednesday in Nashua.
Sophomore Hannah Knight led the No. 2-ranked Warriors (20-7) with eight ace serves, while junior Lydio Imbrogno posted 12 kills. Sophomore Sydney Matthias assisted on 26 attacks.
Sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten led Wapsie Valley with three blocks, while Imbrogno and freshman Anna Curley had two blocks apiece. Sophomore Emma Jones scooped a team-high 13 digs.
Sumner-Fred. 3
Hudson 0
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg swept Hudson 25-14, 25-19, 25-14 in the Class 2A, Region 7 final Wednesday in Manchester.
Freshman Isabelle Elliott paced the No. 7-ranked Cougars (27-7) with 13 kills, while junior Morgan Brandt posted 12 kills. Brandt finished with a team-best 17 assists, while sophomore Payten Seehase totaled 16 assists.
Sophomore Alivia Lange scooped a team-high 23 digs, while Brandt had 18. Senior Clarice Lynch led the Cougars with two blocks, while Elliott had two ace serves.
Denver 3
Grundy Center 0
WAVERLY – Denver earned a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 sweep over Grundy Center in the Class 2A, Region 6 final Wednesday in Waterloo.
Stats from this match were not available.