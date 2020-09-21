WAVERLY – Janesville won all three of its matches at the Dike-New Hartford tournament Saturday.
The biggest win was over No. 2-ranked Class 2A Dike-New Hartford, 21-17, 9-21, 15-13. Janesville also posted wins over No. 12-ranked Class 2A South Hardin 21-8, 21-17 and Center Point-Urbana 21-14, 21-10.
Senior Gabby Gergen recorded 18 assists against Dike-New Hartford, while senior Mackenzie Bengen paced Janesville with nine kills. Seniors Chloe Kiene and Marra Fitzgerald, and junior Kamryn Umthem each tallied two blocks. Senior Naomi Hovenga and Bengen scooped nine digs apiece.
Sophomore Hope Hovenga, junior Pyper McCarville and Gergen each had an ace serve. McCarville was 11 of 11 from behind the service line.
Fitzgerald posted five kills and hit .357 against South Hardin. Gergen had 14 assists, while Bengen and Hope Hovenga combined for 23 digs. Gergen and Fitzgerald also had two aces each.
Gergen recorded 21 assists against CP-U, while Fitzgerald led Janesville with seven kills. Kiene had a team-best two blocks, while Bengen had 14 digs.
Janesville (15-1) travels to New Hampton for a triangular at 5 p.m. Thursday.
JANESVILLE 3 TRIPOLI 0WAVERLY – Janesville opened its new gymnasium in style with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 sweep over Tripoli on Thursday night.
The No. 4-ranked Class 1A Wildcats were led by senior Gabby Gergen, who posted 30 assists. Junior Pyper McCarville registered nine kills, while senior Chloe Kiener recorded eight kills and hit .438 for the match.
Janesville senior Marra Fitzgerald had a team-high three blocks, while senior Mackenzie Bengen and Kiene had two blocks each. Senior Naomi Hovenga led Janesville with 12 digs, while sophomore Hope Hovenga recorded 10. Bengen finished with a team-best three ace serves, while Naomi Hovenga and Fitzgerald finished with two apiece.
Tripoli freshman Natalie Lobeck had a team-high 22 assists, while sophomore Mallory Mueller led the Panthers with 11 kills. Senior McKenna Schaufenbuel turned in six kills and tallied a team-high two blocks. Sophomore Maddux Miller and Mueller each scooped 13 digs. Mueller also had a team-best three aces.
Tripoli (5-3) hosts Dunkerton at 7:15 p.m. today.
Denver goes 1-2 at Dike-New Hartford tourney
WAVERLY – Denver went 1-2 at the Dike-New Hartford tournament Saturday.
The No. 8-ranked Class 2A Cyclones beat Charles City 21-12, 21-12, and lost to No. 9-ranked Class 2A Sumner-Fredericksburg 16-21, 18-21 and No. 2-ranked Class 3A Osage 12-21, 7-21.
Sophomore Kayla Knowles and junior Allison Bonnette each tallied eight kills against Charles Cit, while junior Reese Johnson had 20 assists. Knowles, Bonnette, sophomore Anna Curtis and junior Avery Forde finished with one block apiece. Johnson led Denver with 16 digs.
Johnson, junior Grace Lyons, junior Kate Clinton and sophomore Chardonnay Hubert each had one ace serve.
Knowles slammed six kills against Sumner-Fredericksburg, while Johnson had 14 assists. Denver posted 10 blocks in the match. Forde led her club with three, while Jordyn Foelske, Johnson and freshman Jessica Gergen each had two.
Forde and Knowles had three kills each against Osage, while Johnson had a team-high eight assists. Forde had the lone ace for Denver.
The Cyclones (14-4) hosts Sumner-Fredericksburg (10-4) at 7:15 p.m. today.
Sumner-Fred wins 2 at Dike-New Hartford tourney
WAVERLY – The No. 9-ranked Class 2A Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball team won two of three matches at the Dike-New Hartford tournament Saturday.
The Cougars lost to No. 2-ranked Class 3A Osage 17-21, 7-21, but beat Charles City 21-17, 21-10 and No. 8-ranked Class 2A Denver 21-16, 21-18.
Junior Morgan Brandt led Sumner-Fredericksburg with six kills against Osage, while sophomore Payten Seehase added seven assists. Junior Katie Reno had one block in the loss, while sophomore Alivia Lange and senior Abby Meyer each recorded three digs. Brandt had the lone ace serve.
Seehase paced Sumner-Fredericksburg with eight assists, while Brandt tallied eight kills against Charles City. Brant, and seniors Chantelle Nuss and Clarice Lynch each had one block. Brandt and freshman Isabelle Elliott each scooped five digs. Elliott finished with a team-high two aces.
Lange led Sumner-Fredericksburg with 17 digs over Denver. Elliott ended with 11 digs and a team-best two aces. Brandt posted 11 assists and eight kills.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (10-4) resumes North Iowa Cedar League play at 7:15 p.m. today at Denver (14-4).