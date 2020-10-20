WAVERLY – Janesville won the Iowa Star Conference tournament Saturday.
The No. 1-ranked Class 1A Wildcats defeated Dunkerton 21-11, 21-14 and Tripoli 21-14, 21-13.
Senior Chloe Kiene led the Wildcats (25-4) with six kills against Dunkerton, while junior Pyper McCarville slammed five kills. Senior Gabby Gergen turned in a team-best 17 assists in the win. Kiene added a team-high three blocks, while classmate Marra Fitzgerald had two blocks. Senior Mackenzie Bengen scooped a team-best 11 digs. McCarville led Janesville with three ace serves, while Fitzgerald finished with two aces.
Gergen registered 20 assists against Tripoli. McCarville connected on a team-best nine kills, while Bengen added seven kills. Gergen led the Wildcats with three blocks, while Kiene had two blocks. Fitzgerald also added two aces.
Janesville hosts the winner of Clarksville-Rockford in a Class 1A, Region 3 semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Tripoli splits pair at conference tourney
WAVERLY – Tripoli split a pair of matches at the Iowa Star Conference tournament Saturday.
The Panthers beat Collins-Maxwell 21-15, 21-19 and lost to No. 1-ranked Class 1A Janesville 14-21, 13-21.
Stats were not made available.
Tripoli (16-13) hosts Central Elkader in a Class 1A, Region 6 quarterfinal Monday.