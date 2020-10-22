WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield swept Riceville 25-13, 25-21, 25-22 in Class 1A, Region 6 first-round match Monday.
Sophomore Paige Ripley led Nashua-Plainfield with 19 assists, while sophomore Makenzie Foelske slammed eight kills. Sophomore Bailey Fisher added six kills in the win. Junior Breanna Hackman recorded a team-high six blocks, while senior Maddy Rodruck finished with three blocks. Junior Abbie Hyde scooped a team-best 17 digs. Nashua-Plainfield combined for 13 ace serves. Freshman Jenna Pratt had four aces.
Nashua-Plainfield (12-16) took on Saint Ansgar on Wednesday night.
Tripoli 3 Central Elkader 0WAVERLY – Tripoli swept Central Elkader 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 in Class 1A, Region 6 first-round match Monday.
Senior McKenna Schaufenbuel paced the Panthers with nine kills, while sophomore Mallory Mueller finished with eight kills. Freshman Natalie Lobeck had a team-best 26 assists.
Mueller and junior Lauren Funk each had one block. Mueller and sophomore Maddux Miller each scooped 13 digs. Tripoli combined for 18 ace serves in the match. Senior Peyton Franzen had five aces, while Lobeck and junior Marina Biermann had four apiece.
Tripoli (18-13) took on Turkey Valley on Wednesday.
Clarksville 3 Rockford 0WAVERLY – Clarksville earned a 25-10, 25-16, 25-16 sweep over Rockford during a Class 1A, Region 3 first-round match Monday.
Senior Makenzie Bloker paced the Indians with 15 assists, while senior Katie Stirling and junior Sierra Vance finished with seven kills apiece. Senior Madison Spree turned in a team-high three blocks, while Bloker scooped a team-best 14 digs. The Indians combined for 13 aces on the night. Bloker and sophomore Rachel Borchardt each posted four aces.
Clarksville (10-15) took on No. 1-ranked Class 1A Janesville on Wednesday.