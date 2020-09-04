Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg suffered a three-set loss at North Iowa Cedar League rival Dike-New Hartford on Thursday.

The No. 3-ranked Class 2A Wolverines won 25-19, 25-20 25-15.

Stats from this match were not made available by press time.

No. 12-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-1) traveled to the New Hampton tournament Saturday.

W-SR wins three at Marshalltown Quad

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won three sets at the Marshalltown Quad on Thursday.

W-SR swept Marshalltown (21-12, 21-6), Waterloo Columbus (23-21, 21-15) and Solon (21-11, 21-14).

Stats from the matches were not made available by press time Friday.

The No. 8-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (8-1) played at the Mount Vernon tournament Saturday.