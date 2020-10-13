WAVERLY – Tripoli won three of four matches at the Westside Invite at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School on Saturday.
The Panthers beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 11.21-, 21-19, 19-17, Iowa City West 22-10, 21-18 and Cedar Rapids Washington 19-21, 22-20, 15-11, and they lost to Grundy Center 23-25, 21-16, 12-15.
Freshman Natalie Lobeck posted a team-high 27 assists against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, while sophomore Mallory Mueller slammed 14 kills and added 10 digs. Sophomore Maddux Miller scooped a team-best 14 digs, while senior Peyton Franzen had two ace serves.
Lobeck had four of Tripoli’s six aces against Iowa City West, and she added 17 assists. Mueller finished with eight kills and 11 digs. Junior Lauren Funk served two aces.
Miller registered 17 digs against Cedar Rapids Washington, while Mueller posted 17 kills. Lobeck added 27 assists.
Tripoli combined for 11 aces against Grundy Center. Franzen had three aces. Mueller ended with 12 kills and 15 digs, while Lobeck had 23 helpers.
Denver sweeps triangular WAVERLY – Denver swept a pair of matches at a home triangular Thursday.
The No. 7-ranked Class 2A Cyclones beat No. 1-ranked Class 1A Janesville 25-15, 25-18 and Aplington-Parkersburg 25-11, 25-18, 25-15.
Denver sophomore Kayla Knowles posted a team-best 12 kills against Janesville, while junior Reese Johnson had 29 assists and two blocks. Freshman Jessica Gergen registered a team-high three blocks, while senior Jordyn Foelske scooped 13 digs. Junior Allison Bonnette had two ace serves.
Gergen led the Cyclones with 13 kills, while Bonnette added 11 against Aplington-Parkersburg. Johnson recorded 31 assists. Bonnett and Gergen each finished with five blocks, while junior Avery Forde tallied four. Junior Kate Clinton scored a team-high 17 digs.
Denver (29-5) travels to Union at 7 p.m. today.
Janesville falls to DenverWAVERLY – No. 1-ranked Class 1A Janesville dropped a 25-15, 25-18 match to No. 7-ranked Class 2A Denver on Thursday.
Junior Pyper McCarville led Janesville with seven kills, while senior Chloe Kiene had five. Senior Gabby Gergen registered 18 assists. Senior Naomi Hovenga scooped a team-best 13 digs, while sophomore Hope Hovenga had one ace serve.
Hudson 3 Wapsie Valley 2WAVERLY – No. 10-ranked Class 2A Hudson came away with a 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 15-11 win over No. 2-ranked Wapsie Valley on Thursday.
Warriors junior Lydia Imbrogno finished with a team-high 19 kills, while sophomore Sydney Matthias turned in 47 assists and four ace serves. Sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten registered 12 kills and four blocks. Sophomore Brylee Bellis tallied 24 digs.
Sumner-Fred. 3
Columbus 0
WAVERLY – No. 8-ranked Class 2A Sumner-Fredericksburg swept Waterloo Columbus Catholic 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 on Thursday.
Junior Morgan Brandt led the Cougars (22-7) with 12 kills, while sophomore Payten Seehase had 15 assists. Sophomore Alivia Lange scooped a team-high 19 digs, while junior Katie Reno had two of Sumner-Fredericksburg’s six blocks. Seehase also had four ace serves.
Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to Jesup at 7:30 p.m. today.