WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley rallied to beat visiting Jesup in five sets Tuesday night.
The Warriors trailed two sets to none before storming back to take the match 24-26, 18-25, 25-12, 25-12, 15-11.
Sophomore Sydney Matthias registered 41 assists in the match. Sophomore Hannah Knight posted a team-best 16 kills, while classmate Kalvyn Rosengarten connected on 10 kills. Junior Lydia Imbrogno added nine kills.
Rosengarten led Wapsie Valley (8-1) with seven blocks, while Matthias added four blocks and freshman Anna Curley recorded three blocks. Imbrogno recorded 35 digs and had a team-high four ace serves. Junior Becca Platte had three aces.
No. 2-ranked Class 1A Wapsie Valley travels to the Dike-New Hartford tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.
SUMNER-FRED 3 GRUNDY CENTER 0WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg swept Grundy Center 25-14. 25-20, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Freshman Morgan Block led the No. 9-ranked Class 2A Cougars (8-3) with 19 assists. Sophomore Payten Seehase added 10 assists, while freshman Isabelle Elliott posted 11 kills.
Elliott and junior Katie Reno led Sumner-Fredericksburg with six blocks apiece. Sophomore Alivia Lange scooped 10 digs, while senior Abby Meyer had eight. Sophomore Gracie Jones registered six aces and was 17 of 17 serving. Lange also had five aces.
Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to the Dike-New Hartford tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.
DUNKERTON 3 CLARKSVILLE 0WAVERLY – Clarksville was dealt an 8-25, 14-25, 8-25 loss to Dunkerton on Tuesday.
Senior Makenzie Bloker led the Indians (4-3) with nine assists. Junior Sierra Vance finished with four kills, while senior Katie Stirling tallied three kills.
Senior Cheyenne Behrends led Clarksville with 19 digs and one ace.
Clarksville hosts Don Bosco at 7:15 p.m. today.
Janesville wins pair at Riceville triangular WAVERLY – Janesville won both of its matches at the Riceville triangular Tuesday.
The No. 4-ranked Class 1A Wildcats swept Waterloo Christian 25-10, 25-18, 25-9 and Riceville 25-13, 25-11, 25-16.
Stats were not available.
The Wildcats (11-1) travel to Iowa Star Conference rival Tripoli (5-2) at 6 p.m. today.