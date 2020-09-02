WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley won both of its matches Monday in a triangular vs. West Central and Oelwein.
The No. 2-ranked Warriors (Class 1A) defeated West Central (25-11, 25-15) and Oelwein (25-10, 25-12).
Sophomore Sydney Matthias led Wapsie Valley (2-0) with 22 assists against West Central. Junior Lydia Imbrogno slammed 10 kills, while sophomore Hannah Knight scooped 13 digs. Mathias and Knight also posted two ace serves apiece.
Matthias and classmate Emma Jones each tallied seven aces against Oelwein. Jones had a team-best eight digs, while Imbrogno tallied six kills. Matthias also had 17 assists.
Wapsie Valley travels to Aplington-Parkersburg at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
Tripoli 3
Riceville 2
WAVERLY – Tripoli beat Riceville in five sets Tuesday night.
The Panthers won 27-29, 25-13, 25-27, 25-19, 16-14.
Stats from this match were not available.
Tripoli (2-1) travels to the New Hampton tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.