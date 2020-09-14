WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley won three of four matches at the Aplington-Parkersburg tournament Saturday.
The No. 2-ranked Class 1A Warriors defeated Grundy Center (21-15, 21-14), AGWSR (21-11, 21-17) and Nashua-Plainfield (21-8, 21-10), and lost to No. 8-ranked Class 4A West Delaware (14-21, 19-21).
Sophomore Sydney Matthias paced Wapsie Valley with 14 assists and added three kills against Grundy Center. Junior Becca Platte, and sophomores Hannah Knight and Kalvyn Rosengarten also posted three kills in the match. Sophomore Brylee Bellis turned in a team-best six digs, while junior Lydia Imbrogno tallied three ace serves.
Matthias had 17 assists against AGWSR, while Rosengarten recorded a team-high seven kills and three blocks. Imbrogno scooped eight digs and had two aces. Bellis also had two aces.
Wapsie Valley hit .381 against Nashua-Plainfield, led by Rosengarten’s seven kills, who also had two aces. Matthias added 20 helpers, while Bellis recorded seven digs.
Against West Delaware, Matthias had 15 assists, while Bellis posted 11 digs. Knight led the team with two aces and added five kills. Imbrogno and Rosengarten also registered five kills in the loss.
Wapsie Valley (7-1) hosts No. 10-ranked Class 2A Jesup (10-2) at 7:30 p.m. today.
WAPSIE VALLEY 3
COLUMBUS 0
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley earned a 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 sweep over Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Thursday.
Rosengarten led the Warriors with 12 kills and four blocks. Matthias had a team-high 29 assists, while Knight posted 17 digs. Imbrogno had a team-best six ace serves.
The Warriors averaged 22.3 digs per set and served a combined 16 aces.
Denver wins 3 at A-P tourney
WAVERLY – Denver won three of four matches at the Aplington-Parkersburg tournament Saturday.
The No. 8-ranked Class 2A Cyclones beat Nashua-Plainfield (21-12, 21-9), AGWSR (21-11, 21-7) and Grundy Center (21-18, 21-19), and lost to No. 8-ranked Class 4A West Delaware (13-21, 20-22).
Denver (13-1) won its first 13 matches of the season for the best start since opening the 2012 season 12-0, according to Varsity Bound.
Junior Reese Johnson led the Cyclones with 18 assists and added four digs against Nashua-Plainfield. Sophomore Kayla Knowles had nine kills, while freshman Jessica Gergen posted seven. Junior Allison Bonnette and senior Jordyn Foelske each scooped five digs. Bonnette had a team-high three ace serves.
Johnson had 14 assists against AGWSR, while Bonnette led the team with seven kills. Gergen posted a team-high four blocks, while Johnson added three and a team-best four aces.
Bonnette led Denver with four kills against Grundy Center, while Johnson had 11 helpers. The Cyclones combined for 12 blocks in the match. Johnson, Gergen and junior Avery Forde each had three. Junior Grace Lyons had a team-best seven digs. Johnson, Lyons and sophomore Anna Curtis each had two aces.
Denver hosts No. 2-ranked Class 2A Dike-New Hartford (12-2) at 7:30 p.m. today.
Clarksville goes 1-1 at Central Springs tourney
WAVERLY – Clarksville won of its two matches at the Central Springs tournament Saturday.
The Indians fell to Central Springs (10-21, 4-21) and beat Rockford (21-8, 21-16).
Stats were not made available.
The Indians (3-1) travel to Dunkerton (7-4) at 7:15 p.m. today.
Sumner-Fred wins 2 of 3 at Linn-Mar Invite
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg won two of three matches at the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday.
The No. 9-ranked Class 2A Cougars defeated Center Point-Urbana (19-21, 21-18, 15-13) and Fort Madison (21-14, 21-12), and lost to Pleasant Valley (15-21, 14-21).
Junior Morgan Brandt paced the Cougars (7-3) with 13 assists and added eight kills against CP-U. Sophomore Payten Seehase tallied 12 assists, while freshman Isabelle Elliott slammed a team-best 16 kills. Senior Clarice Lynch had two blocks, while sophomore Alivia Lange scooped a team-high 14 digs. Seehase also added 10 digs.
Brandt posted seven kills and five digs against Pleasant Valley, while Seehase had eight assists. Lange had a team-best six digs, while senior Chantelle Nuss had one ace.
Brandt registered six kills and two aces against Fort Madison. Seehase totaled seven kills and nine digs, while Lange added seven digs. Junior Bella Rhea led Sumner-Fredericksburg with three aces.
The Cougars hosts Grundy Center (7-8) at 7:30 p.m. today.
Huskies go winless at A-P tourney
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield dropped all four of its matches at the Aplington-Parkersburg tournament Saturday.
The Huskies lost to No. 8-ranked Class 2A Denver (12-21, 9-21), Aplington-Parkersburg (14-21, 18-21), No. 2-ranked Class 1A Wapsie Valley (8-21, 10-21) and to AGWSR (21-18, 15-21, 9-15).
Stats were not made available.
Nashua-Plainfield (7-11) travels to No. 2-ranked Class 3A Osage (9-0) at 7 p.m. today.
TRIPOLI 3
GMG 0
WAVERLY – Tripoli swept GMG 25-15, 25-13, 25-3 on Thursday.
Stats were not made available.
The Panthers (5-2) takes on Janesville (9-1) Thursday.
JANESVILLE 3
NORTH TAMA 1
WAVERLY – Janesville rallied to beat North Tama in four sets Thursday.
The Wildcats won 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-10.
Senior Gabby Gergen posted a team-best 47 assists. Gergen is ranked third in Class 1A with 222 assists on the season. Senior Marra Fitzgerald led the Wildcats (9-1) with 15 kills, while junior Pyper McCarville had 12 kills. Senior Naomi Hovenga scooped 25 digs, while senior Mackenzie Bengen added 20. Hovenga added three aces, while Hovenga, Gergen and Bengen had two apiece.
No. 4-ranked Class 1A Janesville (9-1) hosts Tripoli (5-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.