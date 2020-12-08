WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock placed first at the Dallas Center-Grimes duals on Saturday.
W-SR beat Oskaloose, 64-9, ADM, 65-12, Creston-O-M, 56-12, Carroll, 49-21, and DC-G, 48-13.
Zane Behrends finished with three pins, a tech fall and a major decision at 106 pounds for the Go-Hawks. Braxten Westendorf earned five falls on the day at 113, while 120-pounder Bailey Roybal posted four falls.
Cayden Langreck registered three pins and a major decision at 145, while 182-pounder McCrae Hagarty posted three falls. Jake Walker finished with two falls before sustaining an injury at 195, and Luke Walker recorded four falls at 220.
W-SR 64, OSCALOOSA 9
W-SR 65, ADM 12
W-SR 56, CRESTON/O-M 12
W-SR 49, CARROLL 21
W-SR 48, DC-G 13
W-SR results: 106 pounds: Behrends 5-0; 113: Westendorf 5-0; 120: Roybal: 4-0; 126: Stockdale 2-2; 132: Hornyak 1-4; 138: Fecht 4-0, Holmgren 0-1; 145: Langreck 4-1; 152: Poyner 3-2; 160: Mwangi 4-1; 170: Thompson 3-2; 182: Hagarty 3-0; 195: J. Walker 2-1, Hagarty 1-0, Perez 0-1; 220: L. Walker 4-0; 285: McDonald 2-0, Willson 2-0
Denver 4th at Keith Young Invite
WAVERLY – Denver placed fourth at the Keith Young Invitational on Saturday in Cedar Falls.
The Cyclones posted 124.5 points on the day.
Joe Ebaugh and Isaac Schimmels placed first at 120 and 138 pounds, respectively. Rhett Bonnette (106), Brooks Meyer (132) and Ben Foelske (152) placed third.
PREP WRESTLING
KEITH YOUNG INVITE
at Cedar Falls High School
Team Scores
1. Don Bosco 234, 2. Norwalk 176.5, 3. Cedar Falls 158, 4. Denver 124.5, 5. Beckman Catholic 105, 6. Charles City 97.5, 7. Mason City 84.5, 8. Hudson 64.5.
Denver results: 106 pounds: R. Bonnette, third, 2-1; 120: Ebaugh, first, 3-0; 126: Terrill 0-2; 132: Meyer, third, 3-1; 138: Schimmels, first, 3-0; 145: Krabbenhoft, sixth, 1-3; 152: Miller 1-2; 160: Foelske, third, 3-1; 170: South, fifth, 2-2; 182: Graber, fourth, 2-2; 195: B. Bonnette, fourth, 0-1.
Warriors 3rd at Chris Davis Invite
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley placed third at the Chris Davis Invitational on Saturday in Fairbank.
The Warriors finished with 125 team points.
Dawson Schmit and Tylen Hirsch placed second at 113 and 145 pounds, respectively. Easton Krall (106), Cole Snyder (120) and Isiah Morse (285) placed third.
Nashua-Plainfield placed fourth as a team with 123 points.
Garret Rinken (113) and McKade Munn (145) won individual titles, while Kendrick Huck (106) and Trey Nelson (132) placed second. Rinken went 3-0 on the day with two falls and a decision, while Munn earned a fall and a decision.
Tripoli tied for 11th as a team with 42 points.
Blake Brocka took second at 195 with two falls.
PREP WRESTLING
CHRIS DAVIS INVITE
at Wapsie Valley High School
Team Scores
1. Central Springs 140.5, 2. North Linn 133, 3. Wapsie Valley 125, 4. Nashua-Plainfield 123, 5. South Winneshiek 108.5, 6. Columbus Catholic 86, 7. Eagle Grove 80, 8. Riceville 76.5, 9t. Anamosa, Waukon 65, 11t. Tripoli, West Fork 42, 13. HLV, Victor 26.
N-P results: 106 pounds: Huck, second, 2-1; 113: Rinken, first, 3-0; 120: H. Munn, fifth, 1-1; 126: Wilken, sixth, 1-0; 132: Nelson, second, 2-1; 145: M. Munn, first, 2-0; 152: Evans, fifth, 2-1; 170: Zwanziger 1-2; 182: Ta. White, fourth, 1-2; 195: Ty. White, fourth, 1-1.
Tripoli results: 170 pounds: Cowell, fifth, 2-1; 195: Brocka, second, 2-1; 220: Schellhorn, fifth, 2-1.
Wapsie Valley results: 106 pounds: Krall, third, 2-1; 113: Schmit, second, 2-1; 120: Snyder, third, 2-1; 126: Leistikow, fourth, 1-2; 132: Price, sixth, 1-2; 138: Benning, fourth, 1-2; 145: Hirsch, 2-1; 152: Joerger 1-2; 160: Ladeburg, fourth, 1-2; 170: Banger 1-2; 220: Brown 1-2; 285: Morse, third, 1-1.
Warriors win 2 of 3 duals
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley won two of three duals to open the season Thursday.
The Warriors defeated Jesup, 54-27, and South Winneshiek, 48-33, and lost to Don Bosco, 68-9.
Isiah Morse pinned Jesup’s Zach Friedly in 30 seconds at 285, while Easton Krall pinned Elliot Krieus in 45 seconds at 106. Brady Benning picked up a 59-second pin over Jarrett Ciesielski at 138.
Against South Winneshiek, Keegon Brown pinned Brayden Bodensteiner in 1 minute, 1 second at 220.
Dawson Schmit earned a pin over Don Bosco’s Cole Frost in 3:39 at 113.
WEST DELAWARE 55
W-SR 18
WAVERLY – No. 1-ranked Class 2A West Delaware defeated Waverly-Shell Rock 55-18 to open the season Thursday in Waverly.
The Go-Hawks were without a handful of their top wrestlers, including Ryder Block, Aiden Riggins, Carter Fecht, McCrae Hagarty, Walker Bathke, Zack Barnett and Layne McDonald.
Cayden Langreck pinned West Delaware’s Ethan Hoefer in 42 seconds at 145 pounds, while Luke Walker earned a 2 minute, 16-second fall over West Delaware’s Christian Nunley at 220. Bailey Roybal pinned West Delaware’s Carson Turnis in 1:19 at 120.
WEST DELAWARE 55, W-SR 18
145 pounds: Langreck, W-SR, pinned Hoefer, 0:42; 152: L. Peyton, West Delaware, 11-2 maj. dec. vs. Poyner; 160: J. Peyton, West Delaware, pinned Mwangi, 2:28; 170: Voss, West Delaware, pinned Thompson, 4:56; 182: Meyer, West Delaware, pinned Perez, 1:33; 195: Voelker, West Delaware, 11-5 dec. vs. J. Walker; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, pinned Nunley, 2:16; 285: Petlon, West Delaware, pinned Willson, 1:07; 106: B. Maury, West Delaware, pinned Behrends, 3:15; 113: Less, West Delaware, 10-5 dec. vs. Westendorf; 120: Roybal, W-SR, pinned Turnis, 1:19; 126: Engel, West Delaware, pinned Stockdale, 3:23; 132: Dolan, West Delaware, 7-3 dec. vs. Hornyak; 138: S. Maury, West Delaware, pinned Holmgren, 1:55.
Denver wins 2 of 3 duals
WAVERLY – Denver won two of three duals to kick off the season Thursday.
The Cyclones knocked off Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 66-19, and Dike-New Hartford, 59-21, and lost to Charles City, 46-29.
Against Columbus, Denver 220-pounder Cam Krueger pinned Connor Knudtson in 2 minutes, while Isaac Schimmels pinned Sam Hackett in 1:39 at 138.
Joe Ebaugh earned a 19-3 tech fall over Charles City’s Jaconb Vais.
Brennen Graber pinned D-NH’s Zach Adelmund in 1:44 at 182.
Huskies win 2 of 3 duals
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield won two of three duals to begin the season Thursday.
The Huskies beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 66-12, Newman Catholic, 66-12, and lost to Lake Mills, 42-37.