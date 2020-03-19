As our local, state, and federal response to the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, information and resources must be shared with those who may be affected.
Organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Black Hawk County Health Department and others are sharing resources and best practices for the public, businesses and communities as each plan and roll out their responses and action plans.
Recently, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced assistance for employers and employees affected by COVID-19. It is crucial to connect resources and information such as this with those who need to access them.
For residents and businesses in the Cedar Valley, Grow Cedar Valley has compiled a list of resources and information for you and your business and will continually monitor and update the list as needed: growcedarvalley.com/covid-19
The resources included are divided into the following categories: operations, facilities, employers, your customers and the importance of supporting local business.
The organization encourages Cedar Valley businesses and community members to have action plans to protect their organizations and their employees from COVID-19. Additionally, we encourage businesses to have action plans in place to ensure businesses continuity.
Lastly, please contact the office with any additional resources or events that serve to support community members and businesses and assist them as they develop the plan that is right for them.