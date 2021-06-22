Summer is here, and many families are busy tending gardens. Preserving your garden’s summer bounty is a great way to enjoy your home-grown produce year round – as long as you don’t serve food borne illness, like botulism, with your home preserved foods, say nutrition and wellness specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“Home food preservation is not difficult, but it does require following specific directions exactly,” said Jill Weber, Human Sciences specialist at Nutrition and Wellness. “Ignoring recommended procedures can result in home canned products that will make you, your family and friends very ill.”
To help Iowans safely preserve foods, ISU Extension and Outreach is hosting several virtual Preserve the Taste of Summer (PTTS) courses through September. The PTTS 101 course is a general overview that highlights the key information Iowans need to know to get started preserving food at home. The PTTS Jam Making Basics and PTTS Salsa Making Basics will provide in-depth information on safely preserving jams, jellies and salsas respectively.
PTTS Totally Tomatoes class is available again this year! Learn how to freeze tomatoes and can tomatoes and tomato products using the boiling water bath and pressure canning methods. Lastly, PTTS All About Apples class provides information on canning applesauce and apple pie filling, plus freezing and drying apples safely at home.
Each PTTS virtual course is one hour and free to registrants.
PTTS classes will be hosted numerous dates and times through September. To register, go to: https://extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preserve-taste-summer.
The scheduled dates and times are:
PTTS 101
Wednesday, June 23, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
PTTS: Jam Making Basics
Thursday, June 24, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
PTTS: Salsa Making Basics
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
PTTS: Totally Tomatoes
Tuesday, Aug. 24, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
PTTS: All About Apples
Monday, Sept. 13, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.