Spring is coming and many families are planning their gardens. Preserving your garden’s summer bounty is a great way to enjoy your home-grown produce year-round – as long as you don’t serve food borne illness, like botulism, with your home preserved foods, say nutrition and wellness specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“Home food preservation is not difficult, but it does require following specific directions exactly,” said Jill Weber, nutrition and wellness specialist. “Ignoring recommended procedures can result in home canned products that will make you, your family and friends very ill.”
To help Iowans safely preserve foods, ISU Extension and Outreach is hosting several virtual Preserve the Taste of Summer (PTTS) courses starting Feb. 16 and continuing to June 2. The PTTS 101 course is a general overview that highlights the key information Iowans need to know to get started preserving food at home. The PTTS Jam Making Basics and PTTS Salsa Making Basics will provide in-depth information on safely preserving jams, jellies and salsas respectively. Each PTTS course is one hour and free to registrants.
PTTS classes will be hosted numerous dates and times between February and June. To register, go to https://extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preserve-taste-summer.
The scheduled dates and times are:
PTTS 101: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 10-11 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, and 10-11 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18
PTTS: Jam Making Basics: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29 and Thursday, May 20
PTTS: Salsa Making Basics: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, June 2
For more information, contact Jill Weber, jrweber@iastate.edu, Black Hawk County, 319-234-6811, area nutrition and wellness program specialists.