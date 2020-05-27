In one of the most talked-about election years in modern history, between the heated race for president and the current public health crisis, voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to determine who will earn a spot on the Nov. 3 ballot.
While Iowa Democrats and Republicans will not make their choice for the very top of the ticket — as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have already secured those spots — the rest of the races will be filled in based on the results of the primary.
Those heading to the polls will be assured to know that the auditor’s office has put in place many safety measures to ensure both voters and poll workers can safety do their duty. Meanwhile, more than 3,700 voters have received absentee ballots, as part of a statewide encouragement from the Secretary of State’s office, double the normal amount a normal primary.
All of the Bremer County-centered races are unopposed within their parties. Current Supervisors Ken Kammeyer in District 1 and Dewey Hildebrandt in District 3 are alone in their respective Republican ballots, while Democrat Dean Mitchell will be on the District 1 Democratic ballot. There is no Democrat running for District 3.
Kammeyer and Mitchell are expected to face off in November.
Supervisor District 1 includes the City of Waverly and the northeast quarter of Section 36 of East Washington Township. District 3 includes the cities of Denver, Frederika, Readlyn and Sumner along with Jefferson, Frederika, Leroy, Franklin, Maxfield, Dayton and Sumner No. 2 townships.
Also running unopposed for Bremer County offices are Auditor Shelley Wolf and Sheriff Dan Pickett, both on the Republican ticket. There are no Democrats running for either office.
At the state level, current State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, is running for her third term for House District 63, while Democrat Carissa Froyum, of Denver, is also on the ballot for that seat. Both are unopposed and are expected to face off in November for the position to represent Bremer and northern Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, is trying for his second four-year term and is unopposed on his party’s ballot, while Waverly Democrat Pam Egli is the only one on her side of the ledger for Senate District 32. That district includes all of Bremer County and portions of Black Hawk, Buchanan and Fayette counties.
Over in Butler County, there is one contested primary race. Auditor Lizbeth Williams is being challenged by Leslie Groen on the Republican ballot. There is no Democratic challenger. The other county-level races there are for Supervisor District 1, which includes Shell Rock, where Republican Greg Barnett faces no opponents on either side, and sheriff, as Republican incumbent Jason S. Johnson is unopposed and there is no Democratic candidate.
Additionally, both candidates for House District 50, which includes portions of Butler and Grundy counties, are expected to sail into the November general election. Current House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, is unopposed on the Republican side, as is Democratic challenger Dennis Evans, of Reinbeck.
Much of the attention for this primary will be focused on the federal races. Five Democrats are running for the right to face Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, while two Republicans are looking to challenge 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat, and three Republicans are taking on long-time 4th District Rep. Steve King, R-Wall Lake, in the primary and hope to face second-time Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City.
The Democrats vying for the nomination for Senate are retired Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, of Sioux City, Kimberly Graham, of Indianola, Theresa Greenfield, of Des Moines, Eddie J. Mauro, of Des Moines, and Cal Woods, also of Des Moines. The 1st District Republican congressional challengers are Thomas Hansen, of Decorah, and Ashley Hinson, of Marion, and the 4th District Republican challengers are State Sen. Randy Feenstra, of Hull, Steven Reeder, of Arnolds Park, and Bret A. Richards, of Irwin.
Bremer County is in the 1st Congressional District, which covers much of Northeast Iowa and also includes Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. Butler County is in the 4th District, which spans Northwest and North-central Iowa and includes Ames, Mason City, Fort Dodge and Sioux City.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, polls will still be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. Polling places in Waverly are Waverly City Hall for Wards 1, 2 and 3 along with East Washington Township and the northeast quarter of Section 36 of that township, and Redeemer Lutheran Church for Wards 4 and 5 and West Washington Township. The other Bremer County locations are Denver Community Room, Frederika Community Building, the Riviera Roose Community Center in Janesville, the Bremer County Secondary Roads building in rural Waverly, the Plainfield Public Library, Readlyn Community Library, Sumner American Legion Hall and Tripoli City Hall.
Wolf, the Bremer County Auditor, said the Waverly City Hall had to be available for elections by law because it’s a tax-supported facility. Meanwhile, the normal Ward 5 station of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community is unavailable due to being locked down for COVID-19.
As far as measures taken for the safety of voters and poll workers, Wolf said there will be stand-up plexiglass germ shields at the tables, and the workers will have masks and gloves available along with “a lot of hand sanitizer… for anyone’s use.” Officials and poll workers will also mark the floors with tape to encourage the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.
“One of the things I did was open the polling places around the county,” Wolf said, “so that our voters are spread out rather than all coming to one or two or three locations around the county. I felt it would be better to keep the numbers smaller and keep them spread out and keep them in their communities.”
Meanwhile, the precincts in Butler County within the Waverly Newspapers coverage area are the Greene Community Center, the Clarksville AMVETS Building, the lower level of the Butler County Courthouse in Allison and the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
However, voters in the primary have been encouraged to cast absentee ballots by mail. Secretary of State Paul Pate had his office send applications to all eligible voters in the state to send back to their county auditors to request a ballot.
As of noon Wednesday, Wolf, the Bremer County auditor, said that there were 3,740 ballots requested in Bremer County, and 2,677 have been returned so far.
Ballots must be postmarked by Monday to be counted. Meanwhile in-person absentee balloting can be made on the north side of the Bremer County courthouse during normal business hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 5 p.m. on Friday and Monday, along with special hours of 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
She said 16 voters have marked absentee ballots in-person so far.
“Primary elections, typically, like two years ago, I think we had like 1,500 people vote, overall, in the entire election,” Wolf said. “This is more than double of that already, and this is just the absentee part.”
She expects to see mail-in balloting to continue into November, but there are still those who want to vote at the polls.
“It’s already been creeping towards (mostly absentee),” she said. “It used to be maybe 10% voted absentee, and then 25% voted absentee, and then 30% voted absentee. We’ve been teetering toward the other way, where we have more early voters than election-day voters, and very possibly this fall, we’ll clearly be more of a 70-30, where 70% vote absentee and 30% on election day.
“We definitely have those people who love voting on election day at the polling place. That’s always available, and we know that there’s always going to be people wanting to take advantage of that opportunity and vote that way. Definitely, people are becoming more familiar with absentee voting, more comfortable with voting with absentee voting, more aware of it, I guess. It’s always has been a trend, and this is catapulting it more in that direction.”