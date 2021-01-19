Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Pesticide Safety Education Program at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host statewide online 2020-21 Private pesticide applicator Continuing Instruction Courses, beginning Jan. 20.

Available course dates are listed below.

• Jan. 20; 9-11:30 a.m.

• Feb. 11; 9-11:30 a.m.

• Feb. 18; 9-11:30 a.m.

• March 1; 1-3:30 p.m.

• March 16; 7-9:30 p.m.

• April 6; 7-9:30 p.m.

• April 12; 1-3:30 p.m.

Private pesticide applicators needing to attend a 2020-2021 P-CIC program should contact their county extension office to preregister. The cost of the program is $20.

“Due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19 positive cases, we have added an option for private applicators to view the P-CIC program from their home,” said Kristine Schaefer, manager for pesticide safety education with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Some county extension offices will still offer the opportunity to view the P-CIC DVD program in their office, or they may host a P-CIC live or virtual program with their field agronomist at different dates and times. Applicators have until April 15 to attend the P-CIC program to maintain their recertification by CIC.

Attendees will need to preregister with a county extension office and have a computer and a good internet connection to participate in virtual programs.

The PSEP will offer additional virtual P-CIC programs in February, March and April. For more information, contact a participating county extension office or Kristine Schaefer, at 515-294-4286 or schaefer@iastate.edu.

Tags

Trending Food Videos