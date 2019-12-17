Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office will require a complete bill of sale when transferring titles/registrations between private parties.
A bill of sale or purchase agreement is already required for vehicles purchased from a dealership.
The Iowa State County Treasurer’s Association in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Revenue aim to substantiate vehicle purchase prices, which have a direct impact on the fees that are remitted to the State’s Road Use Tax Fund.
Counties are allowed to require a bill of sale between private parties pursuant to section 321.13 of the Iowa Code.
The Bill of Sale should include the seller’s name, make of the vehicle, year of the vehicle, Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), buyers name, date of sale, purchase price and signature of seller.
A Bill of Sale is available on the county treasurer’s association website at iowatreasurers.org.