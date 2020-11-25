Join us at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course Pro Shop for our Year End Sale from Dec. 1 -6.
The sale will include BOGO or 40% off all apparel, golf shoes, headwear and sunglasses, $40 off putters and wedges, 40% off socks, $20 off Blue Tees Rangefinders and Bushnell Wingman GPS, $5 off Desert Fox Phone Caddy and 30oz Tumblers.
Putt for an additional 5% off your entire purchase. There will also be a holiday raffle, limited to 10 entries of $50, winner takes $500 in Pro Shop credit.
The Pro Shop will be closed Nov. 26-30 and will open Tuesday-Friday, Dec. 1-4 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m., closed Saturday, Dec. 5, and open Sunday, Dec. 6 from noon–5 p.m. Beginning Dec. 8th the Pro Shop off-season hours will be Tuesday–Friday 9 a.m.–noon.
For more information contact the Pro Shop at 319-352-1530 or visit us online at www.waverlygolf.com.