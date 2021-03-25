Writer Anne Lamott gives witness to one of the inevitable pieces of growing older. She explains, “You will lose someone you can’t live without, and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved.
“But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly – that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.”
As Christians enter Holy Week, we are invited to take a long, loving look at the events that bring us salvation. In the Gospel of Mark, considered by most scholars the first of the gospels to be written, we see the early Christians trying to come to terms with the Paschal Mystery, the passage of Jesus through death to life.
The Christian community is struggling with the horrific reality of the Cross: trying to take it in, trying to make sense of it, trying to see what it meant for the future. Reading Mark attentively, one can see a Christian community – despite the resurrection – still wrestling with the notion that such an appalling death could be the very means of our salvation. It was such a scandal, a stumbling block, to their very understanding of God, the one who should be the source of all blessing.
In Mark’s gospel, it is a Roman centurion who is the first to identify Jesus as the Son of God. He does so not because he hears Jesus preach or sees a miracle performed, nor is this confession made in sight of the empty tomb. He exclaims it because he sees Jesus die. Something in his death itself, something about the way he died, told this Roman – this Gentile outsider – that he had participated in the murder not only of the Jewish Messiah, but of the Son of God himself.
Of course, Mark records – and confessed – the resurrection we celebrate at Easter, but Mark was convinced that even in its horror, something sublimely beautiful and compelling had happened at Calvary, something that should stir faith in the hardest of hearts. Even the Resurrected Christ still bears his wounds.
As Christians, we believe a new beginning is possible. That is what the life and death of Jesus teaches us. No matter how lost we are, how sick we are, no matter what sin we have committed, no matter how much we have messed things up, no matter how near death may be, a new beginning is possible. It may be hard, require strength and work and grace, but it is possible for us, and for every human person.
In the week ahead, perhaps we might make an extra effort to stay “awake” to what is being done, offered and remembered. Holy Week is an opportunity for each of us to renew our commitment to walk the Christian journey: to serve, to forgive, to heal, to stand with, to listen, to be the voice for one who has no voice, to do justice, to dry other’s tears, to bring Christ. We know there will be a resurrection, but we also know we all are invited to join this parade of walking faithfully with our crosses toward our own participation in that same Resurrection.