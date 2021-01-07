Before I was assigned to St. Mary’s, I taught theology for many years at Loras College. On New Year’s Eve, at the start of the new millennium, I was in St. Peter’s Square in Rome with students from Luther and Loras Colleges. We were together on a course focused on Lutheran Catholic relations. We were in the massive square, with tens of thousands of people, waiting for the beginning of the year 2000. Those of a certain age may remember that there was a good bit of trepidation about whether computers could accommodate the transition from 1999 to 2000, or if they would freeze and cause the shutdown of all systems dependent on them. Midnight came and a hush came over the vast crowd. People held their breath as they waited to see if the lights would go out.
The lights stayed on, fireworks exploded, bells tolled and a cheer erupted from those assembled. The Holy Father, Pope John Paul II, came to his window and offered a brief message, which is still timely, “I wish you a year filled with serenity and happiness: May you always be certain of God’s love for us. As he did 2,000 years ago, Christ comes today with his saving Gospel to guide the uncertain and faltering steps of peoples and nations, leading them towards a future of true hope.”
At the conclusion of the pope’s remarks, champagne corks began popping as the New Year was toasted. My little group had been standing next to a couple from Germany. We had visited as we waited for midnight to arrive; and they were quite interested in our class project. It turned out that they had a cooler filled with bottles of German sparkling wine and plastic wine glasses; and they offered to share with us, especially to toast to the future of ecumenical relations.
As we left the Square, we exchanged names and addresses. This began a 21st century tradition of exchanging Christmas cards and greetings. For the past two decades, we’ve traded good wishes and the desire that each New Year would lead “towards a future of true hope.”
Many Christians have celebrated the Feast of Epiphany in recent days. It observes the manifestation of Christ to the nations; and invites us to remember that we humans are all children of God. The story of the magi is about the world being led by Jesus, that no one is excluded, that all are welcome. That is the challenge of Christian life; we are most authentically followers of Christ when we recognize we are making the journey together. That is the great surprise the early Christians realized. Christ comes for everyone. He comes to show us that the boundaries of race, nationality, gender, do not matter. We each have a story connected by his love.
For many of us, 2020 has been a trying, difficult and dark year. As Christians, we believe that the Light continues to shine. As we stand at the threshold of 2021, may each of us look up, look around, and be throughout the coming year, a witness of hope.