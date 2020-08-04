The City of Waverly Leisure Services Department would like to kindly remind the public that the produce at the Waverly Community Gardens is donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, local churches, and social service agencies. These gardens are not for public picking.
Additionally, some of the garden plots are rented by residents in the community and used as private garden spaces.
In 2019, over 8,000 pounds of food was donated. We hope to exceed that total this year and appreciate the public’s cooperation in helping save the produce to be donated.
If you would like to volunteer, hours are Tuesdays 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays 9-11 a.m. If you have any questions or would like information on renting a private garden lot for the 2021 growing season, contact Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.