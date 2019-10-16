Meeting on a federal holiday the W-SR School Board on Monday, Oct. 14, handled a seasonal variety of business and heard reports from instructional leaders regarding Professional Development programs.
Snow removal bids were accepted from Chad Heim Excavating and Trucking LLC and John Dilger, to serve the Waverly and Shell Rock sites respectively. These were the only bids received.
The Board approved two fall requests for additional State Funds. One was a $560,903.12 request for supplemental Special Education funds resulting from a negative Special Education fund balance. Another was a $15,794.93 request for English Language Learners (ELL).
“We often have kids who stay for a short time, leave, and then come back,” said Educational Services Director Bridgette Wagoner, explaining some of the challenges of providing staffing for ELL students. Thirteen ELL students at W-SR speak languages that include Spanish, Tamil, Chinese and Lao.
A request was approved presented by Instrumental Music Instructor Jim Vowels for an April 3rd and 4th trip to Springfield, Illinois. The W-SR Chamber Winds, Fife & Drum Corps will participate in a performance and learning experience at Lincoln’s home, Presidential library, and burial place. These students meet to practice beyond school hours and have routinely participated in Veteran’s Day performances at the Waverly Area Veteran’s Post (WAVP) and Bartels.
“History is a passion of mine. It will make it alive for them [students] to play music right there outside of Lincoln’s home,” explained Vowels of the low-cost, parent-chaperoned enrichment opportunity.
“We have a replica civil war bass and snare drum and are learning Civil War-type music.
it’s really good for the kids and it’s something different that we can hang our hats on,” Vowels continued. Vowels will explore additional funding sources.
An overview of faculty and staff Professional Development (PD) was led by Bridgette Wagoner, Micky Bahlmann, Christi Lines, Jeremy Langner, Donita Dettmer, and Brady Weber. This is the second year that teacher associates have been involved.
“Cooks and bus drivers recognize things sometimes before teachers do. The bus drivers see them first thing each day,” Board member Dennis Epley added, recognizing that support staff are an important part of the educational team. He urged Board members to step into buildings to see district PD activities on Wednesday afternoons.
Educational Services Director Bridgette Wagoner added that there is a need to “Continue to work on making sure PD is meaningful for associates. The work they do here is highly professional and they need professional development.”
In addition to individual teacher PD plans, day long activities include State-required suicide prevention training, additional work on using inquiry as an Instructional practice, the Leader in Me instruction and training in Social & Emotional Learning (SEL). At the lower elementary level, personnel from area preschools are invited to participate in PD.
Member Corrie Ramige volunteered to serve as W-SR’s Iowa Association of School Board (IASB) delegate at their annual convention. In other administrative reports, Supt. Klamfoth indicated that certified enrollment figures would be at shared next month, but it appears that district enrollment is up by 12 students.
“Awful,” was the word used by Middle School Principal Jeremy Langer to describe his windy, rainy night spent on the school’s roof following the successful Go-Hawk Hustle fundraiser, fitness run and walk. He added that a group of students visited him earlier that evening to pass the time, but by 3 a.m. sleeping in a cot on the roof got cold.
“It was a good effort,” Langner said about the Go Hawk Hustle as Epley commended him, Middle School students, and volunteers for organizing the event, now in its second year.
Board members deferred final decisions on Board goals until after the Nov. 2 election when the W-SR School Board meets again on a federal holiday, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Business Office.