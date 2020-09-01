Waverly-Shell Rock Project Graduation 2020 had to come up with a new plan after school was shut down, and graduation and large gatherings were not advised due to COVID-19.
The 2020 Project Grad Committee would not accept “no” for an answer and made major modifications to help this tradition carry on for our Go-Hawks seniors, safely. Even with the difficult times everyone is facing due to the pandemic, our community stepped up and continued to support the annual event with donations.
We cannot thank the businesses and individuals enough for their support. You all helped us continue the tradition of W-SR Project Graduation.
The committee was able to raise enough funding to reward our seniors with 10 grand prizes ranging from CrawDaddy’s canoes, refrigerators, airpods and TVs to Bullet Blenders. Each senior that made their way through the drive-up line was awarded a grab bag full of prizes valued at $50, a Project Graduation T-shirt and a chance to win a grand prize. The committee chairs held a live auction through Facebook Live to award prizes.
Although the event was modified, we made it safe and do-able for the W-SR Class of 2020. Many thanks to our committee and to all the community donors for your ongoing support of this tradition. Listed below are the 2020 donors. Please be sure to thank these businesses for their support, we could not have held this event without them!
We appreciate our committee and all donors,
Committee Chairpersons: Todd and Jen Tatroe, Brad and Amy Roling, Skip and Christy Steiert, and Steve and Koula Kramer.
Committee: Treasurers Jen and Todd Tatroe; Fundraising, All committee; Gift/Prize Purchasing, Christy and Skip Steiert and Travis and Tiffany Cooper; Games, Koula and Steve Kramer and Steve and Jen Walker; Food, Krismar and Scott Ramker and Will and Liz Kurtt; Publicity, Amy and Brad Roling; T-shirts, Steph and Scott Cuvelier and Erika and Andy Ott; Volunteers, Jen and Matt Seward and Angie and Greg Wessel; Clerks, Kevan and Cheryl Forest and Cindy and Dave Canney.
Sponsors: 2 Guys Interior Focus, Dan Erskine Insurance Agency, J & S Kramer LLC, James Concrete, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Dane Construction Inc., CrawDaddy Outdoors, Fidelity Bank, Root, Renewed Purpose, Accel Group, Hy-Vee Food Store, Jimmy John’s, Epley Bros Hybrids Inc., B.N.K.D Real Estate Developers, Boveia Law Firm, First Maxfield Mutual, Tatroe Electric, Taylor Physical Therapy Associates, Tiedt Nursery, Plumb Tech, Mike Walker State Farm, Northwestern Mutual, Mark and Angie Hubbard, Steege Construction, American Family Insurance, Farmers Co-Op, Waverly Family Dentistry, Crystal Heating, Plumbing & Excavating, Elsamiller Electric Company, Gade’s Appliance, K.C. Auto Body LTD, Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Nuss Family Chiropractic PC, RADA Manufacturing Company, Tenenbaum’s Jewelry, Coiffure Corner, Folkerts Financial Strategies, Herold-Reicks Surveying, Jerry Roling Motors Inc., Roling Ford, SSPI Installations, Baja Trucking, Dales Service, Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly, Pink Daisy Boutique, Sub City, Cedar Falls Community Credit Union, Security State Bank Waverly, First National Bank, Hobson’s Dairy Queen, Zwanziger & Boe Orthodontics, Meyer Pharmacy and Waverly Vet Clinic.