Plans are underway for Waverly-Shell Rock Project Graduation 2020.
This is the 36th year of the event held for graduating seniors on the night of graduation, May 24, as an alternative to parties. Traditionally, junior parents plan and execute the project.
This will most likely be the last time seniors will be together as a group for a number of years. During the night, the graduates play various types of games, from card and casino games to bean bag toss and traditional carnival games.
Grads earn “fun money” for their efforts and at the end of the evening they can choose a gift based on their winnings. Each graduate will receive a gift valued at a minimum of $50.
To make this event a huge success, we need your help to achieve our goal of raising $10,000. The money raised will be used for 10 grand prizes for the seniors.
The committee consists of the following:
Chairpersons- Jen Tatroe, Amy Roling, Christy Steiert, Koula Kramer
Treasurer- Jen & Todd Tatroe
Fundraising- All committee
Gift/Prize Purchasing- Christy and Skip Steiert/ Travis & Tiffany Cooper
Games- Koula & Steve Kramer/ Steve & Jen Walker
Food- Krismar & Scott Ramker/ Will & Liz Kurtt
Publicity- Amy & Brad Roling
T-shirts- Steph & Scott Cuvelier/ Erika & Andy Ott
Volunteers- Jen & Matt Seward/ Angie & Greg Wessel
Clerks- Kevan & Cheryl Forest/ Cindy & Dave Canney
Your support is greatly appreciated and your donation ensures our new graduates an evening of fun and safety.
To make a donation to Project Graduation 2019, simply mail or drop it off at W-SR High School, attn: Jen Tatroe/Project Graduation, 1405 Fourth Ave. SW, Waverly, IA 50677.