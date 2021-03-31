Prom is in the air.
In any other year, this would be a joyful but routine story.
But in 2021, it is a joyful and a hopeful story all at once.
After the coronavirus imposed year-long restrictions, cancellations of in-person events and pushed real life in a virtual space, the news of the Waverly-Shell Rock High School prom sounds really uplifting.
The good tidings, made possible by the vaccine rollout, shined a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
At Love and Lace in Waverly, the main street staple where prom goers order tuxedoes and flower decorations, the excitement about prom is palpable in the form of clicking scissors, fast-moving fingers, and abounding creativity.
Owner Deb Mummelthei is brimming with hope as this time last year prom fell casualty to the COVID-19.
This spring, she expects to fill out at least 200 orders of corsages and boutonnieres.
In Waverly, school organizers plan to hold prom on April 17, says Danielle Seehusen, a special ed teacher at the high school who is a prom advisor.
Seehusen, who also advises the Student Senate, said that details are still in the works.
So far, the plan is to have a grand march at the high school, where guests are expected to wear masks, and follow state mandated protocols.
If there is an overflow of spectators for the grand march, there will be options like a walkway outside or through the Bock gym. The event will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page
Meanwhile, judging by the buzz at Love and Lace, many high schoolers are planning on attending prom.
Victoria Mummelthei, Deb’s daughter-in-law, was busy making the desired designs on Wednesday morning. She said the corsages and boutonnieres are silk flowers.
Teens sometimes bring their dresses, she added, and Victoria and Deb try to match the flowers to the dress.
While it would take some time to return to normalcy, at Love and Lace, the team of women is hopeful prom will kick off a full slate of summer events once the worry of the virus subsides with vaccinations and herd immunity.
“We are hoping that the fear leaves the kids and the schools,” Deb Mummelthei said, adding that many may be unsure of whether they should return to activities. “This is an opportunity for the kids to get back out there and enjoy life and have some high school memories.”