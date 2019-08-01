Holy Trinity Parish of Protivin will be hosting its 41st Annual Czech Days Celebration the weekend of Aug. 16-18.
Friday evening will kick off with softball and volleyball tournaments that will run throughout weekend and a fireman’s waterball fight.
Beginning Saturday, there will be polka bands throughout the weekend (free admission to all bands), a bean bag tournament, an antique tractor show and car show. There will also be kids’ inflatables, bingo and a cakewalk followed by a Czech Choir Mass at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be a truck and tractor pull behind the ballpark at 10 a.m. There will be a polka Mass at 10:30 a.m. and a kids’ pedal tractor pull at noon, followed by more music.
There will also be a country store with arts and crafts, along with plenty of good homemade food, including the tradition Czech rolickys and kolaches.
For a full listing of events or for whom to contact for specific events, you may visit Christ our Hope Cluster or call 563-569-8386 and ask for Jan.