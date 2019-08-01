Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Holy Trinity Parish of Protivin will be hosting its 41st Annual Czech Days Celebration the weekend of Aug. 16-18.

Friday evening will kick off with softball and volleyball tournaments that will run throughout weekend and a fireman’s waterball fight.

Beginning Saturday, there will be polka bands throughout the weekend (free admission to all bands), a bean bag tournament, an antique tractor show and car show. There will also be kids’ inflatables, bingo and a cakewalk followed by a Czech Choir Mass at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be a truck and tractor pull behind the ballpark at 10 a.m. There will be a polka Mass at 10:30 a.m. and a kids’ pedal tractor pull at noon, followed by more music.

There will also be a country store with arts and crafts, along with plenty of good homemade food, including the tradition Czech rolickys and kolaches.

For a full listing of events or for whom to contact for specific events, you may visit Christ our Hope Cluster or call 563-569-8386 and ask for Jan.

Tags