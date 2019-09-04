The Waverly City Council will conduct a pair of public hearings during Monday’s meeting that involves recently rezoned land on the eastern edge of the city.
The first hearing will precede the second reading of an ordinance that establishes an extension of the city’s sanitary sewer system along East Bremer Avenue from the intersection with Elm Street to 39th Street Northeast. From there, it would head north about 520 feet to serve several properties in the area.
The sewer extension is in response to a 35-acre plat owned by Hanawalt Farms LLC that has been rezoned from agricultural to commercial. Six acres of that property will be used as an implement dealership, reportedly a new location for Titan Machinery, as mentioned in minutes from the Planning and Zoning Commission and in comments in City Council meetings by Economic Development Director Bill Werger.
The second hearing will focus on the fifth amendment to the city’s Unified Urban Renewal Plan, which establishes the tax increment financing (TIF) district. The Hanawalt Farms property as well as the rights of way adjacent to the property, with the sewer main project included in the district.
The amendment would also add five properties to the plan that were removed previously: two owned by Dealer Sites LLC on the south end of town, the former Carmi Flavors building also along Fourth Street Southwest, and properties belonging to Dennis and Ronda Happel and to Phyllis Frost.
This is the second addition to the urban renewal plan this year. On March 18, the council approved a resolution adding the Palace Theater, a property owned by BKND Inc., three owned by Wavtown Properties LLC, one owned by Joan and Donald Richmann, another owned by Dominic Tangen, the business park at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest and Cedar River Parkway and the Prairie Links driving range were added, according to the resolution.
The other three amendments to the 2014 unified plan, which combined two previous renewal plans already on the books at the time, were made on April 21, 2014, Aug. 7, 2017, and Dec. 17, 2018.
In a memo included in the council’s agenda packet, Werger wrote that it has been the city's practice in the past to create a connection fee schedule for the properties that would benefit from the new sewer line.
The city will charge $10,000 per connection, according to a chart that is included in the ordinance. Titan Machinery and Hanawalt Farms each will have two connections, though one for each of them will have a $20,000 charge.
Meanwhile, Nurtrien Ag Solutions Inc., the company that took over Schneider Milling, and David and Maureen Bauer, who each have two separate lots, will have two separate sewer connections. The rest in that area will have a single connection each.
City officials had met with representatives from the Bremer County Board of Supervisors and the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools to consult over the properties that were being added to the unified urban renewal plan and TIF district on Aug. 12.
In a TIF district, increments are diverted from taxing areas to a specified project, in the case of the amendment being considered Monday, the sewer extension. That reduces revenues being sent to other taxing authorities, in this case the county and the school district.
After the hearing on the urban renewal plan amendment, the council will vote on a resolution creating it and the first reading on the ordinance to enact it.
Also on the agenda for the City Council is a resolution to transfer an unused portion of right of way for the Cedar River Parkway to a neighboring landowner.
The action will involve a quit claim deed for a $1 consideration giving a small triangular piece to Timothy and Jodi Griggs as part of a purchase contract. The piece of land was part of the city’s acquisition for the parkway from GMT Corporation, and the triangle has been separated from the company’s property.
“It made sense to add that parcel to their property and they could then develop the entire property,” Werger wrote in the memo for the transfer. “The parcel was added to the monetary consideration offered to complete the purchase of property needed from the Griggses (for the parkway).”
The parkway opened to traffic on Aug. 20. It completed the east-west corridor that connects Iowa Highway 3 from East Bremer Avenue to Heritage Way near CUNA Mutual Group and bypasses the downtown area.
The last segment was about a mile long and cost approximately $10 million. That included an 820-foot bridge, the longest in Bremer County, with the price tag of $4.9 million. It gave Waverly a third span over the Cedar River.
The previous parts of the corridor were completed in 2001 (10th Avenue Southwest between Heritage Way and Fourth Street Southwest) and 2014 (Cedar River Parkway from Fourth Street Southwest to Eighth Street Southeast).
The Waverly City Council meeting will convene at 7 p.m. on Monday.