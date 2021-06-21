The public is not at risk as the Sumner Police Department is continuing to investigate a child abduction attempt Wednesday.
Sumner Police Chief Chad Koch said investigators continue to probe the facts in the case and review possible charges.
Koch said a 14-year-old girl was approached in the parking lot of the Sumner Public Library on June 16 and the driver tried to entice the teen to get into the vehicle.
With the help of security camera footage from the library and a bank, investigators were able to identify a vehicle of interest, and eventually, with the help of other agencies, identified the license plate.
Koch said the driver also has been identified, but since the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released at this point.
“This is a big deal,” he said in a Facebook Live post. “I know It was very dramatic for the family, for our community, for our agency and I couldn’t have been more happy with just that outpour of support that we received and the assistance we received from a number of different agencies.”
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Division of Intel & Fusion Center, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Bremer County Dispatch Center, Tripoli Police Department, West Des Moines Police Department, Des Moines Police Department, Dallas County Dispatch, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau and Williamsburg Police Department are some of the agencies that provided help.
“The intel we got was just tremendous,” Koch said in the livecast. “This is a strong community, this was a traumatic event, but our agency did everything we could to work with the community and we will continue to bring this to a resolve.”