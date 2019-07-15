The tents have been taken down and the firecrackers, Roman candles and sparklers have been put into storage for another year.
No citations were issued during the Independence Day window, and complaints were cut in half, according to Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell.
He wrote in an email to Waverly Newspapers on Friday that his department had logged 27 complaints between June 1 and July 8. However, the city’s ordinance only allows them to be shot off starting June 25.
“The prevailing issues with the complaints were timeframe, debris and shooting on public property (street or alley),” Pursell wrote. “The Waverly Police Department did receive a lot of calls with questions and complaints about the city’s fireworks ordinance that is not reflected in that number.
“We understand that not everyone called in with their complaints, but the calls for service appear to be less than the previous years.”
Based on past reporting by Waverly Newspapers, this year’s numbers represent a 40% decrease in complaints in 2019, as there were 45 calls to police about fireworks exploding unnecessarily last year in Waverly. In 2017, that figure was 43.
However, police did not issue citations, Pursell said.
“In most situations, the officers give a warning on the first offense and people stop when they learn they are in violation of the ordinance,” he said. “The officers were able to speak to a lot of people, but there are times when the fireworks are not consistent becoming more difficult to find.”
This is the third year of legalized fireworks in the state of Iowa. The Legislature passed a law in 2017 to allow consumer-grade fireworks — those that can explode and create a visual display but not as powerful as professional display fireworks — to be sold and used from June 1 to July 8 and Dec. 10 to Jan. 3. But lawmakers allowed municipalities to either limit or bar their use — but not the sales — within the city or county boundaries.
After observing the state law — which included times of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and on July 4 and until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve — in 2017, the Waverly City Council passed an ordinance last year amending the city’s fireworks code to set the dates and changed the start time to noon.
This year, after further complaints from constituents over the noise, debris and property damages from fireworks, the council considered either banning or further limiting them. During the April 15 meeting, they chose to enact the version of the ordinance to limit use to July 3-4 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
The first reading of the ordinance passed 4-3, with Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie and Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas voting no. On May 6, it passed a second reading, 4-2, with Birgen absent.
However, the third reading failed with a 3-3 tie vote, as At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe was not in attendance. With that, the two-week window remained on the books.
Waverly Newspapers reached out to Mayor Dean Soash and members of the Waverly City Council to learn what they have observed in comments and complaints.
Soash replied by email that he’s seen more “neighborhood” fireworks displays since the legalization.
“There was one report on Facebook of one lady’s pet dog dying,” the mayor wrote. “I know of other residents who had pet problems.
“I also received a few emails from residents calling for a complete ban. I also know I had more fireworks debris in my yard than before from more neighbors shooting them off. I assume the council will take another look at the ordinance before the next Fourth of July.”
During discussions over the last two years’ ordinance votes, pet distress was one reason cited for the changes. Rathe, who is a psychiatrist, had also talked about her patients who have post-traumatic stress disorder undergoing bad experiences hearing explosions. Others on the council also relayed constituents’ children having problems sleeping from the explosions.
Birgen held a listening post recently at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. He told Waverly Newspapers that several of the attendees were very upset with the current ordinance and want a complete ban on fireworks in town.
“One citizen brought in a spent rocket he found on his property launched by a neighbor,” Birgen wrote in his email. “However, most citizens were opposed to [a] ban and were split between leaving the law as it is and shortening the window to two days. I heard specific concerns from pet owners and veterans suffering from PTSD.”
McKenzie said he had no first-hand knowledge of what happened this summer. Also, the feedback he’s received was limited.
“I have only received one email from a constituent that encourages to shorten the window,” McKenzie said.
Police Chief Pursell said having an ordinance on the books that allows fireworks in town gives citizens an opportunity to use them.
“If fireworks are banned, removing that opportunity, fireworks calls for service will increase,” he said. “The accessibility to fireworks is different compared to when the ordinance banned them.”