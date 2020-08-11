A Wartburg College business, accounting and economics professor recently was appointed to the James A. Leach Chair in Banking and Monetary Economics.
Nana Quaicoe, assistant professor of economics, joined the Wartburg faculty in 2018 after completing his doctorate in economics at Southern Illinois University.
“We the department members are excited that Dr. Quaicoe will serve in this role,” said Allan Bernard, associate professor of business administration and department chair. “He has become an important member of the department and a valued mentor, teacher and colleague.”
The chair calls its holder to embody the philosophy and values of Wartburg College, cultivate the intellectual and social life of Wartburg students, enhance the academic character of Wartburg College and demonstrate strong leadership in the teaching profession.
“First, I am greatly indebted to my colleagues and predecessors at the Department of Business, Accounting & Economics,” said Quaicoe. “This prestigious appointment would not have been possible without the key foundations they have built and their immense support. What excites me most about this role is three-fold: first, to get students interested in the fields of finance and economics; second, to provide students an opportunity to be leaders in the finance and economics industry; and third, to have the opportunity to conduct research in financial and monetary economics related to Iowa and the Midwest.”
The James A. Leach Chair in Banking and Monetary Economics was established in 1994 with gifts from O. Jay and Patricia Tomson and Iowa community bankers. Leach is an Iowa native and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. O. Jay Tomson, a banker and former member of the Wartburg Board of Regents, led an effort among Iowa community bankers to fund the chair in honor of Leach, who at the time served on the House Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs and was ranking member of its Subcommittee on International Development, Finance, Trade and Monetary Policy.
“Endowed faculty positions not only reflect the high academic quality of the institution, but also provide our students with meaningful curricular and experiential learning opportunities,” said Scott Leisinger, vice president for institutional advancement. “We’re grateful to the generous donors who have helped to sustain and strengthen the college for future generations.”
Quaicoe hopes to utilize this role to encourage undergraduate research in finance and economics, encourage students to learn through internships, maintain national visibility and relevance within the finance and economics discipline through scholarly activities, and develop community connections.
“At Wartburg College, and specifically in the business, accounting and economics department, we strive to prepare our students for lives of leadership and service with the Leach Chair playing a significant role,” said Quaicoe. “I strongly believe the continued success of our banking industry depends on the future generation of financial leaders we as faculty currently educate.”
Quaicoe earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Dordt College and master’s degree in economics from Eastern Illinois University. At Wartburg, Quaicoe’s teaching focuses on the topics of macroeconomics, microeconomics, international economics, development economics and econometrics. He has presented his research at various conferences, has been involved with the Philosophical and Literary Society of Wartburg College, and serves on the Faculty Development Committee and the guiding team for Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry at Wartburg.
“I hope that he will develop connections with students, businesses and the larger banking and finance community and include broader business sense in teaching, scholarship and service,” said Bernard.
General macroeconomic theory, monetary economics and development economics are Quaicoe’s areas of interest. His recent projects involve an empirical exploration of the fiscal theory of the price level using external instruments using SVAR. He also is interested in finding the optimal monetary policy under economies with financial constraints and frictions, and understanding the dynamics of social welfare change in relation to financial institutions and incomplete financial markets. He is a member of the American Economic Association and the Missouri Valley Economic Association.
Outside of the economic realm, Quaicoe is interested in astronomy and hopes to dive into astrophotography.
A public event to recognize Quaicoe will be deferred until the campus community can gather in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines. However, personal notes of congratulations can be sent via email to nana.quaicoe@wartburg.edu.