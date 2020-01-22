For the second straight meeting, one of Waverly’s newest council members put a microscope on a single item on the consent calendar during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Last time, on Jan. 6, At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider’s question about a payment to WHKS & Co. about the soon-to-be started wastewater treatment plant upgrade was answered quickly. On this occasion, the bid for a compact wheel loader ended up being pulled as a separate action item from the 19 others that were approved en masse unanimously.
It is common practice for budgeted purchases, payment requests and permits to be acted on with a single motion. However, if any council person or member of the public wishes, certain items could be pulled from the consent calendar to be discussed and approved separately.
The council wound up approving the 2020 Gehl AL750 Compact Wheel Loader from Star Equipment of Cedar Rapids for $65,198. That price included a $12,296 trade-in of the 2003 Bobcat S250 Skid Loader that the new vehicle would replace for the Public Services Department.
However, the discussion could in the future lead to a change in city ordinances to buy more local products.
Just as Mayor Adam Hoffman was calling for the approval of the entire calendar, Schneider interrupted to ask about the loader. He noted that P&K Midwest in Waverly had a bid of $71,411.90 for a John Deere 244L, a difference of around $5,600.
“I just want to want to know staff’s thought process on that,” Schneider said. “We’ve got a lower bid, but it’s not a local bid. I’m looking at different pieces of equipment, so I can’t even tell if it is the lowest bid or if it’s not.”
City Administrator James Bronner wanted Schneider to clarify his question. Schneider reiterated that he wasn’t sure if Star’s bid was truly lower than P&K’s, not understanding the elements of the bids.
“The low bid that actually satisfies the requirements is what we actually take,” Bronner said. “We don’t have a local preference in any of our ordinances, or anything like that. Low bid was the one that we were representing to council to purchase.
“Whenever we (deal with) tax dollars, we go low bid if it satisfies the requirements. I’m not sure what the question is. It’s low bid.”
Schneider said in his businesses — which includes Neighborhood Home and Neighborhood Closet — he’s gone with equipment that was sourced out of town. However, he was concerned about additional expense for warranty work and travel time to send the new loader to Cedar Rapids.
Bronner said maintenance costs are undetermined.
“We don’t know what’s going to break on it, necessarily,” he said. “If you’d like to introduce a local-preference code or something like that, you certainly can, but this is how we’ve gone forward, since this is people’s tax dollars — low bid is low bid.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore then had a technical question about the Gehl compact wheel loader being purchased and the Bobcat skid loader being replaced.
“In my mind, we have a car, and now we’re getting a truck,” Beaufore said. “I understand wanting to update these items — clearly if it’s a 2003, we want new equipment — but one’s a skid loader and one’s a compact wheel loader.”
Public Works Director Mike Cherry explained that there is always an evolution of necessities over time. He said the city’s fleet equipment committee — driven by the public works superintendent, sanitation foreman and the city’s head mechanic — had determined it was time to upgrade.
“When equipment ages out, and it’s time for replacement, we take this opportunity to assess our continuing needs,” Cherry said. “They felt that our needs have changed, and this is not an additional piece of equipment, this is replacing a skid loader with a little bit larger, more versatile compact wheel loader.
“It is in their recommendation that this is in the best interest of the city going forward to meet our needs of our departments.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen asked what the new vehicle can do that the skid loader couldn’t. Cherry said the Gehl AL750 has an articulated chassis to improve maneuverability as well as a larger lifting capacity with a bigger bucket.
“This is something that as our community continues to grow and as equipment ages out, we evaluate and make adjustments going forward,” Cherry said.
The purchase passed on a 5-1 vote with Schneider voting no and Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas absent.
In other business, the council renewed a contract on a 6-0 vote with Wartburg College for the city’s use of the college’s tennis complex at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 12th Street Northwest.
Beaufore wondered about the contract language where the city would pay $1,500 per year and then if the courts need resurfacing, the city would pay 50% of the balance of the cost. Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan explained the annual rental payments go into an account with the college for the facility.
“For instance, if it’s $30,000 (to resurface), we’re responsible for $15,000,” Riordan said. “Over the years, we’ve paid $1,500 each year, so that goes toward credit for that.”
“It basically transfers it off of our books to them,” Hoffman added. “That way, if we were to terminate, they do have some equity of the use.”
Bronner then added using Riordan’s example, over 10 years, the city would have already covered their portion of the resurfacing cost. If the work needs to be before those 10 years, however, the city would need to pay the difference between what the city had paid and its half of the cost of the work.
Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser asked about the last time the college redid the courts. Riordan said it was 2014, and previously, it was nine or 10 years before then.
“Historically, it’s about every seven to eight years is what they give for the lifespan of the courts,” Riordan said. “That’s kind of typical. Lots of factors go in to how often.”
Beaufore asked about the courts that are at Waverly-Shell Rock High School and how closely the city pays attention to them. Riordan said those courts do not have lights, while two courts at Wartburg are lit.
“We’re giving Wartburg $1,500 annually, and then we have this really nice school with tennis courts,” Beaufore said. “What money can we put toward that so we can make it lit and the public can use those and spend the money on our high school.”
Riordan said the city could enter into a similar partnership with W-SR that it has with the college. However, Wartburg tennis coach Chris Gustas said new lights are “really expensive.”
“Like more than you think,” Gustas said. “I used to coach at Indianola High School. They had 11 courts, and to light those was like a $100,000 project.”