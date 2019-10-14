Welcome back to Quick Hits, a weekly Q&A with a local prep sports athlete in Waverly.
This week, we caught up with Emma Hoins, a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School and the top runner on the girls cross country team:
Waverly Newspapers: What's your personal record (5K)?
Emma Hoins: 19.008
WN: Best cross country moment ever?
EH: Probably crossing the line of 14th at the state meet last year. That was my first taste of getting a state medal and being one of the top in the state.
WN: Whats' your preference on spikes, or shoe wear, for cross country?
EH: For just flats at practice, definitely Brooks. I've worn the same style and color of Brooks all three years of cross country (of course, I get new ones). I get the Ghost 11's. And then I just do Nike distance spikes - they're my favorite.
WN: What weather do you prefer to run in?
EH: Like 65 degrees, sunny and with a slight breeze and a little bit of cloud cover.
WN: What do you do for fun?
EH: I'm really invested in music. My family's a big music family. And so I'm really involved with my church's worship team. I love band, and I love choir, so I put a lot of my time into that. I like art, too.
WN: Favorite TV show?
EH: That 70s Show.
WN: Favorite movie?
EH: Me Before You.
WN: Favorite food?
EH: Bagels with cream cheese.
WN: Who on the team can sing the best?
EH: Leah Cherry (sophomore).
WN: Favorite school subject?
EH: Probably English.
WN: Would you rather be covered with fur or scales, and why?
EH: Fur, because then I would just look like a teddy bear.