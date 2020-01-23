Welcome back to Quick Hits, a Q&A with an area high school athlete.
This week, we caught up with W-SR junior Marley Hagarty ahead of the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament, starting Friday night in Waverly. After taking home third place in the 126-pound division at last year's state tournament for Charles City, Hagarty is looking forward to representing the black-and-gold this weekend.
Waverly Newspapers: What's your favorite wrestling memory?
Marley Hagarty: That’s a hard one. It’s probably just wrestling against Charles City. As much as you love them and care for them, it’s just always nice to compete against them. Also, probably spending time with my teammates.
WN: What's your favorite hobby?
MH: Spending time with my family.
WN: Who has the best voice on the team?
MH: I would said Avery (Meier). She has a lot of funny voices.
WN: Favorite TV show?
MH: Grey's Anatomy.
WN: Favorite movie?
MH: The Grinch.
WN: Favorite food?
MH: Fruit snacks. Those are my go-to.
WN: Do you have a pre-match ritual?
MH: I don't really have a ritual. It’s just kind of stay focused, but also have fun at the same time. Don’t get too focused on who you have to wrestle. It’s more so work hard, get your heart rate up.
WN: Favorite school subject?
MH: Probably anatomy.
WN: Least favorite?
MH: For sure chemistry.
WN: You can listen to one song for the rest of your life. What's it going to be?
MH: God's Gonna Cut You Down (by Johnny Cash).