Hello, all, and welcome to Quick Hits, a new weekly story where I will be conducting a Q&A with a local athlete.
This is just meant to be a fun, relaxing story that gives us a chance to get to know some of the area athletes.
Our first edition is with Cael White, a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock who plays tight end and linebacker for the football team.
Waverly Newspapers: Best moment of your football life?
Cael White: Probably would be when I got my good friend Braden to come out for football with me.
WN: How far can you throw a football?
CW: I don’t know — I can throw it a long ways.
WN: What sports teams do you support?
CW: I’m a fan of LSU. We have some family that live down south.
WN: What do you do for fun?
CW: I like to go hunting. Pretty much anything outside, really.
WN: What do you hunt?
CW: Deer, pheasants, turkeys, geese, ducks.
WN: Bow or rifle?
CW: I like bow hunting, if I had to pick.
WN: Favorite TV show?
CW: “The Ranch” is a good TV show.
WN: Favorite movie?
CW: Probably one of the Fast and Furious movies.
WN: Favorite food?
CW: Steak.
WN: Who on the team can bench the most?
CW: Cole Kramer.
WN: How much?
CW: 285 pounds.
WN: How much do you bench?
CW: Not very much. Two hundred and 10 I think.
WN: What’s your 40-yard dash time?
CW: Probably a 4.5, 4.6. Around there.
WN: Favorite subject in school?
CW: Probably science.
WN: Why?
CW: It’s what I’m the best at.
WN: Least favorite?
CW: Math or english probably.
WN: Would you rather fight one horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses, and why?
CW: Probably one horse-sized duck, because I have the best chance 1-on-1.