W-SR senior tight end and linebacker Cael White answers questions before a football practice on Tuesday at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

 by REED KOUTELAS/sports@waverlynewspapers.com

Hello, all, and welcome to Quick Hits, a new weekly story where I will be conducting a Q&A with a local athlete.

This is just meant to be a fun, relaxing story that gives us a chance to get to know some of the area athletes.

Our first edition is with Cael White, a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock who plays tight end and linebacker for the football team.

Waverly Newspapers: Best moment of your football life?

Cael White: Probably would be when I got my good friend Braden to come out for football with me.

WN: How far can you throw a football?

CW: I don’t know — I can throw it a long ways.

WN: What sports teams do you support?

CW: I’m a fan of LSU. We have some family that live down south.

WN: What do you do for fun?

CW: I like to go hunting. Pretty much anything outside, really.

WN: What do you hunt?

CW: Deer, pheasants, turkeys, geese, ducks.

WN: Bow or rifle?

CW: I like bow hunting, if I had to pick.

WN: Favorite TV show?

CW: “The Ranch” is a good TV show.

WN: Favorite movie?

CW: Probably one of the Fast and Furious movies.

WN: Favorite food?

CW: Steak.

WN: Who on the team can bench the most?

CW: Cole Kramer.

WN: How much?

CW: 285 pounds.

WN: How much do you bench?

CW: Not very much. Two hundred and 10 I think.

WN: What’s your 40-yard dash time?

CW: Probably a 4.5, 4.6. Around there.

WN: Favorite subject in school?

CW: Probably science.

WN: Why?

CW: It’s what I’m the best at.

WN: Least favorite?

CW: Math or english probably.

WN: Would you rather fight one horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses, and why?

CW: Probably one horse-sized duck, because I have the best chance 1-on-1.

