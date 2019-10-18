Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

 by REED KOUTELAS sports@waverlynewspapers.com

Welcome back to Quick Hits, a weekly Q&A with a local athlete.

On Tuesday, Waverly Newspapers caught up with W-SR senior Tyler McNally, an outside linebacker and wide receiver who plays his last home football game Friday night at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. 

Waverly Newspapers: Your last home game is Friday. What does that mean to you?

Tyler McNally: For me, it means a lot because I grew up with my brother (Joey McNally, W-SR Class of 2017) playing in this stadium. Ever since fifth grade, I just wanted to play in this stadium. And this being my last game, it's gone so fast. Just knowing I'm going to be out there with my guys, it means a ton to me. 

WN: What's your best memory with your brother ?

TM: That's a tough question. I'd say just doing outside linebacker drills with him every day. There are so many memories I have with him and those drills. 

WN: Best football moment? 

TM: Probably my first varsity touchdown in the North Fayette Valley game last year. It was a fade ball from Luke Velky (Class of 2019) to me, and that was the moment that's stuck with me ever since.

WN: Favorite sports teams?

TM: I'd say Ireland for rugby, and Green Bay Packers for football. 

WN: What do you do for fun?

TM: Play Xbox. Hang out with friends.

WN: What do you play?

TM: I'm big into Call of Duty. 

WN: Favorite school subject?

TM: Intro to World History.

WN: Least favorite? 

TM: Math. 

WN: Favorite TV show?

TM: Family Guy.

WN: Favorite movie?

TM: Land of the Lost.

WN: Favorite food?

TM: Watermelon.

WN: On or off the rind? 

TM: On the rind. It makes it better. 

WN: Best dancer on the team?

TM: Payton Leonard has some moves.

WN: If you had to listen to one song for the rest of your life, what would you pick?

TM: Start Me Up by The Rolling Stones. 

WN: What's one exotic animal you'd want as a pet?

TM:Does a chinchilla count? 

WN: You're stranded on a desert island. What's one item you'd have to have. 

TM: I would say a canteen. 

