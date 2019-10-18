Welcome back to Quick Hits, a weekly Q&A with a local athlete.
On Tuesday, Waverly Newspapers caught up with W-SR senior Tyler McNally, an outside linebacker and wide receiver who plays his last home football game Friday night at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Waverly Newspapers: Your last home game is Friday. What does that mean to you?
Tyler McNally: For me, it means a lot because I grew up with my brother (Joey McNally, W-SR Class of 2017) playing in this stadium. Ever since fifth grade, I just wanted to play in this stadium. And this being my last game, it's gone so fast. Just knowing I'm going to be out there with my guys, it means a ton to me.
WN: What's your best memory with your brother ?
TM: That's a tough question. I'd say just doing outside linebacker drills with him every day. There are so many memories I have with him and those drills.
WN: Best football moment?
TM: Probably my first varsity touchdown in the North Fayette Valley game last year. It was a fade ball from Luke Velky (Class of 2019) to me, and that was the moment that's stuck with me ever since.
WN: Favorite sports teams?
TM: I'd say Ireland for rugby, and Green Bay Packers for football.
WN: What do you do for fun?
TM: Play Xbox. Hang out with friends.
WN: What do you play?
TM: I'm big into Call of Duty.
WN: Favorite school subject?
TM: Intro to World History.
WN: Least favorite?
TM: Math.
WN: Favorite TV show?
TM: Family Guy.
WN: Favorite movie?
TM: Land of the Lost.
WN: Favorite food?
TM: Watermelon.
WN: On or off the rind?
TM: On the rind. It makes it better.
WN: Best dancer on the team?
TM: Payton Leonard has some moves.
WN: If you had to listen to one song for the rest of your life, what would you pick?
TM: Start Me Up by The Rolling Stones.
WN: What's one exotic animal you'd want as a pet?
TM:Does a chinchilla count?
WN: You're stranded on a desert island. What's one item you'd have to have.
TM: I would say a canteen.