Rachel Joan Stout, 77, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Rachel was born on February 17, 1942 in New Sharon, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Joyce (Drennan) Newport. She was baptized on December 27, 1942 at the New Sharon Presbyterian Church. She grew up in Grinnell, Iowa and was confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church. She was a long-time member of Bethel United Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
Rachel graduated in 1960 from Cedar Falls High School and that same year married Charles Slater. To this union, four children were born, Kelli (Bob) Lenz of Waverly, Todd (Laurie) of Cedar Rapids, Troy (Nicole) of Denver and Ryan (Kirstien) of La Porte City. Rachel was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Poole, Whitney (Adam) Hundertmark, Lindsey (Chris) Buckman, and Austin, Treyton, Jackson, Nolan, Kellen, and Summer Slater; and two great-grandchildren, Eric and Sophie Poole, and one on the way.
Rachel was a homemaker and worked part-time at Sears. In 1976, after the children were all in school, she began her career at Chicago Central and Commerce Credit Union. She took great pride in helping others manage their financial wellbeing. She retired in 2015, after thirty-nine years of service. On November 7, 1981, she married Alan Stout.
Rachel was an exceptional duplicate bridge player and a member of the American Contract Bridge League. She earned her Life Master Certificate in 1974, at thirty-two years of age, and her Gold Life Master Certificate in 1998. She was a very good cook; no one could hold a candle to her beef and noodles, and of course, she made the noodles. Cream puffs with Joyce’s scratch pudding was her specialty. And then there were her salmon patties... Shall we say her family never did warm up to them! Rachel also loved music, with her favorites being Gordon Lightfoot, B. J. Thomas and especially Neil Diamond. Rachel was clearly a woman ahead of her time, and her love taught her children the importance of independence.
Along with her children and grandchildren, Rachel is survived by two sisters, Lynne Fuller and Marcia Short; one brother, Greg (Shelley) Newport; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Blair Newport.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly, with Pastors Rick Burns and Chad Adelmund officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
A private family burial will be held in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Rachel’s family for future designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.