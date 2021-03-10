For the first time, the "Oldest Town in Bremer and Black Hawk counties" is on the RAGBRAI XLVII radar. Thousands of bicyclists will roll into Janesville for their first visit on Wednesday, July 28.
Covering over 60 miles before arriving, Janesville is the last pass-through town before overnighting in Waterloo. Day 4 of the week-long 426-mile ride begins in Iowa Falls and pedals through familiar pass-through towns like Aplington, Parkersburg and New Hartford.
Greeting the RAGBRAI riders will kickoff the Janesville Days celebration that will last through the weekend. Many Janesville Days organizers are on board with RAGBRAI planning, working with the mayor and City Council. They invite cyclists to stop and refresh on Main Street before heading south on Waverly Road. They also seek more and new volunteers.
Speaking to a dozen members of the RAGBRAI organizing committee, Committee Chair Marty Leary noted, “As scrappy and as talented as the organizing group is, more volunteers than ever will be needed.”
The organizers met Tuesday, March 9 to discuss logistics and create subcommittees. More meetings will follow as vendors apply, logos and T-shirts are designed, and entertainment for all is planned. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 in the upper level of Modern Builders.
“Let’s see if we can knock it out of the park,” Leary said, impressing the group with his own enthusiasm for hosting visitors from near and far.
Ride registration closes April 1.
“Everybody is concerned about health and safety. Things will loosen up and we will be better and better as July approaches,” Leary added. The annual ride was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Check out the “Janesville Iowa Residents Unite” Facebook Page or contact Alexis Thompson at thompsonalexis109@gmail.com.