Area cyclists who have participated in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) reacted with shock and confusion to the news that the staff of the 46-year-old river-to-river event have resigned their posts and created a parallel ride.
In a letter initially posted to the RAGBRAI website, and moments later taken down by the Des Moines Register leadership, former ride director T.J. Juskiewicz wrote that he and his staff have quit over the fallout from the story the newspaper wrote about Carson King. King is the Altoona resident and Iowa State fan whose simple beer money request on ESPN’s “College Gameday” turned into a $3 million donation to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Later, the four-person staff announced the formation of Iowa’s Ride, which will take place July 19-25, 2020, about the same week as RAGBRAI XLVIII and said it would have a northern route. RAGBRAI has been in or through the area several times, with three overnight stops each in Waverly and Independence, with both involved in 2014, two in Oelwein and RAGBRAI VI in Vinton.
Juskiewicz in a phone interview referred to the repost of his letter on his personal Facebook page. In it, he wrote that while the Register and its parent company, Gannett Companies/USA Today Network, claim to uphold the principles of the First Amendment, they wouldn’t extend him that courtesy.
On Wednesday, Juskiewicz told Waverly Newspapers that his main message is “the newsroom doesn’t speak for RAGBRAI, and RAGBRAI doesn’t speak for the newsroom.”
“They wouldn’t let me make that distinction,” he continued. “It was just basically, ‘Just play this out, it’s dying down, we don’t want to do anything more, so just ride it out.’ I just couldn’t do that.
“There were just too many questions, and I’ve always been transparent with people.”
One local participant, Waverly’s Chris Neuendorf, an infrastructure consultant for CUNA Mutual, said he was surprised to hear the RAGBRAI news.
If both rides were to happen, and he were forced to pick, Neuendorf said he would defer to the members of his team.
“It depends on what the team decides,” he said.
Many of the members of Neuendorf’s team, named Hee Haw, after a hit ‘60s country music and variety show, come from the Des Moines area, but some, like Neuendorf’s dad, Randy, are from Waverly.
Neuendorf said the handling of the Carson King story is not a deal breaker for him.
“No, to be honest,” he said. “It’s more that the beer company overreacted. It was a PR failure. The Register was just printing the news.”
Neuendorf said he had made some lifelong friends on RABBRAI in his 15 years of riding.
“I guess I am taking a wait-and-see approach,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sharon Cashman, a recently retired pharmacist at the Waverly Health Center, and a team member of the Iowa Pharmacy Association, was just as surprised by the news.
“I have mixed feelings about it,” she said. “I think Iowa could easily be two rides on separate dates, my mixed feelings are about the competing events. I do understand why they split, but it is going to cause a lot of confusion because so many people are tied to the Register.
“Those of us who ride as a team are going to have to make a decision as a team. We might actually decide to ride both events if they are not on the same date.”
After the announcement was made, Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla, said his agency was caught off guard by the news.
“The Iowa State Patrol is very shocked when he heard the news,” Dinkla said.
The state patrol usually assigns 18 troopers to provide security along the route, the work being paid for by the event organizers.
Dinkla said the State Patrol has not yet been contacted by the organizers of Iowa’s Ride.
But he added that his agency is ready for a sit-down conversation with the new group.
“Moving ahead, we are open to make sure that all Iowans are safe,” he said.
In a statement, Gannett officials said RAGBRAI will hold its 48th annual renewal next summer.
“We’ll continue RAGBRAI’s longstanding tradition in 2020 with another great bicycle ride and strong partnerships with Iowa communities to raise money for good causes. Our commitment remains to donate $50,000 to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital,” said Andy Yost, chief marketing officer of Gannett. “We’re proud of the good RAGBRAI has done for the state since 1973.”
Yost added that the company is still exploring legal action against the former RAGBRAI staff members.
When asked how frustrating his most recent experiences were, Juskiewicz said, “Enough for me to walk away from a job that I’ve absolutely loved for the past 16 years.”
A few hours after stepping down from RAGBRAI, Juskiewicz and his staff formed Iowa’s Ride and had its website active and taking reservations very quickly. The inaugural ride’s route is expected to be announced on or around Nov. 10.
Juskiewicz told Waverly Newspapers scheduling the new event the same week as the long-established one was a matter of convenience for RAGBRAI’s loyal riders.
“So many people have planned for that week off,” he said. “I’ve got great friends that say, ‘The day after I get done with RAGBRAI, I always ask for that week off (the next year),’ so people schedule weddings on weekends that are not that week, so they can do their bike ride.
“It’s an important thing on the calendar, and you know it, and that’s the date we’re going to go with.”
RAGBRAI was started in August 1973 when Register writers John Karras and Don Kaul rode across the state, with Kaul writing columns from locals’ perspectives. They also invited their readers to join in, and about 114 made the trek from Sioux City to Davenport.
Juskiewicz said he and his staff still have some time to figure out where to have Iowa’s Ride go for its first incarnation.
Dinkla, from the state patrol, said: “If the two rides were to happen, there are a lot of logistics to work out,” he said.
Dinkla added that typically, the planning on his end start “around January and February,” but the new development may change that.
“Like the rest of Iowa, we have plenty of questions that we would love to ask, like what’s RAGBRAI’s future, where does the new ride stand, how many riders will be on each ride?”
Juskiewicz said that the proceeds will be split among many charities from each Iowa’s Ride. Half will go to a large organization with the rest divided among the overnight towns along the route.
For 2020, the largest donation will be to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, to which RAGBRAI had pledged $50,000 during the King fundraiser. Juskiewicz said his group will put their money where their mouths are.
“Let’s give to those charities in those towns that host the event, and let’s also have one big charitable giving per year,” he said. “If we can get 10,000 riders, we’re talking millions of dollars to charities this year.”
Each year, RAGBRAI sells out of space for their week-long passes, with thousands of riders picking up single-day tickets to join the ride at certain points along the route. When asked if having a second ride would help increase participation in both, Juskiewicz said it’s up to the individual cyclists.
“I don’t know what they’ll end up doing,” he said. “I just know the outpouring of support that we’ve seen from people that have ridden (RAGBRAI). I’ve got people who have ridden 40-plus events that say, ‘We’re going to ride with you.’
“We’ve taken a leap of faith. We had no idea if this was going to be a complete dud or would resonate with people. Some of the things that we’ve made clear that this isn’t about money. My personal checkbook is not going to have one extra penny in it by the end of the year, but Iowa charities certainly will.”