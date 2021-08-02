A trickle of RAGBRAI riders made the 50-mile trek from Iowa Falls to Janesville by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but flooded Janesville by late morning, chomping their way through pickles, pie and sandwiches.
The riders could appreciate the cloudy skies Mother Nature provided, keeping temperatures in the 80-degree range until around 2 p.m. With only 16 flat miles to go before the day’s end, many lingered as the Bar Flyz struck up the band.
Riders stayed safe, were gracious to locals and picked up after themselves while contributing to local businesses, the Booster Committee, and the Public Library. For some, a highlight was a stop at a large pond with inflatables between New Hartford and Janesville.
At the library, riders wondered aloud at the library about Grundy County signs opposing a wind. By 4:30 p.m., the band shut down, and riders wheeled their way to Waterloo.