Due to the weather conditions, the Rail Trail Bridge staining project has been postponed until Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The project is in conjunction with the W-SR United Way Day of Caring. We are still in need of many additional volunteers to help complete this project. Any amount of time is appreciated.
All supplies will be provided and social distancing will be followed. If you are interested in volunteering to help stain the bridge please contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.